Oregon Ducks land just outside top-10 of preseason AP Poll

By Jarrid Denney about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The preseason AP Poll was released on Monday, and Oregon is inching ever so close to working its way back into the top-10 conversation.

The Ducks landed at No. 11 in the poll, tallying 831 total points. They are the second-highest-ranked Pac-12 program, trailing only Utah (No. 7, 1,209 points). Oregon is up 11 spots from its No. 22 ranking in the final 2021 AP Poll after the Ducks went 10-4 and lost to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

USC (No. 14, 711 points) is the only other Pac-12 program that cracked the top-25. UCLA (2) also received votes.

Oregon’s Week 1 opponent, Georgia, came in at No. 3 and received 1,455 points and three first-place votes. The Ducks and Bulldogs are scheduled to face off at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta n Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

