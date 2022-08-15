ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State ties program's highest preseason selection in AP poll

By Ethan McDowell about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXGd5_0hHviTJn00
(Photo courtesy Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

There has been no shortage of media hype this offseason for NC State football. After five selections to the preseason All-ACC team, numerous award watch list appearances, the nationwide excitement around the Wolfpack culminated in No. 13 ranking in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Slotting inside the top-15, the Wolfpack’s highest ranking in the annual end-of-summer poll since 1975 when the program also received the No. 13 ranking. The AP has not included NC State in its preseason ranking since 2003. In 2021, the program appeared in the poll a total of 10 times throughout the year, reaching as high as No. 18.

NC State landed between Oklahoma State and USC in the ranking. Clemson is the only ACC school to debut higher in the poll. The Tigers are fourth, with Notre Dame closely trailing them in fifth. Five ACC programs made the list. Miami (16), Pittsburgh (17) and Wake Forest (22) all made the cut. The SEC leads all conferences with six teams on the list, with the ACC and B1G in second and third place respectively.

In-state rival North Carolina appeared in the ‘others receiving votes category’, essentially finishing No. 39 in the poll.

“The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season,” the AP website reads. “The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.”

Adding to NC State’s preseason hype

In addition to its impressive standing in the AP poll, the Wolfpack also landed No. 13 in the coaches poll. NC State received a total of 726 vote, sandwiching itself between Oregon, No. 12, and Michigan State, No. 14 on the list. Clemson is the only ACC team ranked higher than the Wolfpack at No. 4, with Notre Dame directly behind the Tigers in fifth.

A total of five ACC team made the cut, similar to the AP Poll, with Pittsburgh (No. 16), Miami (No. 17) and Wake Forest (No. 19) all appearing on the list. Head coach Dave Doeren is a voter on the poll. The highest NC State appeared on the 2021 coaches poll was No. 18.

The team is well aware of the preseason hype surrounding the program and will not run away from that pressure. Anthony Belton, the potential starter at left tackle for the Pack this year, is embracing the hype.

“We like having that target on our back,” Belton said last week. “I feel like, either way, we are still going to do what we have to do to try to win the ACC.”

Belton added that everyone is ready to be back on the field and competition alongside each other once again.

“Everybody is ready to go out there and play ball, especially those injured guys that missed the season,” Belton added. “Everybody is hungry.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis

NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
State
Oregon State
ourstate.com

Our State Knows Best: Barbecue

In this monthly online series, we ask the experts to go in-depth on some of our favorite topics from the magazine. Barbecue traditions run deep in North Carolina, where regional debates — eastern- vs. Lexington-style — ensue over everything from the cut of the pork to the vinegar or red sauce that coats it to the slaw it’s served with. But while the means of smoking the perfect ’cue may vary, most Carolinians can agree that good barbecue should be cooked low and slow. And while our iconic barbecue joints have mastered that skill, it can be a challenge to replicate at home.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Coaches Poll#Ap Poll#College Football#American Football#Ap#Oklahoma State#Usc#Clemson#Acc#Tigers#Notre Dame#Sec#The Associated Press
JSTOR Daily

Inside the First Indigenous Sorority

As the fall semester starts at universities across the country, students will be rushing to join Panhellenic sororities and fraternities. But some don’t feel comfortable in the Greek system, which has been historically very white, and find themselves faced with a choice: reject the system (and its built-in social network) or work to change it.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Axios Raleigh

Extreme heat will pound Eastern NC in the coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsMore than a third of North Carolina's counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053.And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they'll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year. That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Land At Busy Cleveland Intersection Rezoned

Three tracts of land at a busy Cleveland area intersection has been rezoned. Johnston County Commissioners rezoned the three parcels totaling 35.2 acres on Highway 50 at Highway 42 in the Cleveland Township from Agricultural Residential (AR) to General Business (GB). The property is on the southeast corner of the intersection.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy