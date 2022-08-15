ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel on Joe Milton's growth this preseason: 'He's had really good command'

By Nikki Chavanelle about 5 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkMlI_0hHviSR400
Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel shared his frank assessment of quarterback Joe Milton this week after the team’s second scrimmage of fall camp. The former Michigan transfer joined the Vols to win the starting job, however, he wound up as Hendon Hooker’s backup as the result of an in-season shake-up.

“Through practices, he’s been a better decision maker, better command of what we’re doing offensively, strides that you would hope and think he needs to make,” Heupel said. “He’s taking better care of the football, you know things that we’ve asked of him, growing up and becoming the mature person and player that we need inside of that room. He’s taking some of those strides.

“There’s a bunch left out there for him. You guys know he has the arm talent to make some really special throws but I think in all in the two scrimmages he’s had really good command and presence.”

Milton finished the 2021 season 32 completions on 63 attempts for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Although Hooker is going to start the 2022 season, Milton is just one unfortunate play away from taking the reins to the Vols offense. Hooker was the media’s preseason second-team All-SEC pick after Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Behind the former Wolverines QB is freshman Tayven Jackson. Jackson was the No. 10 quarterback in the 2022 class, according to On3 Consensus. Milton and Hooker are both serving as experienced mentors for the former four-star prospect.

Heupel provides analysis on Hendon Hooker

After initially starting Joe Milton at QB last season, Josh Heupel moved on to Hooker who has yet to relinquish the starting gig back.

Heupel broke down his starting QB’s fall performance at his press conference on Tuesday. As if it’s any surprise, he says Hooker has remained efficient and has full control of the Tennessee offense.

“Really good, really efficient. Effective. He handled the operation side of it extremely well. He’s been in really good command of what we’re doing offensively (by) keeping us out of bad plays and bad situations. Turning negatives into zero, being decisive, getting the ball out of his hands,” Heupel said. “(He has) complete command of what we’re doing on the offensive side of the ball. Run game and pass protections as well.”

Hooker was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation last year. He posted an astonishing 31 to 3 touchdown to interception ratio. He also finished the season with a 68% completion percentage. Another year in the offense and the confidence of being the day one starter should only mean even better statistics for the senior QB this season.

On3’s Sam Gillenwater contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

Blake Corum weighs in on Michigan quarterback competition

The quarterback competition at Michigan is one of the more intriguing fall camp storylines across the country. Will head coach Jim Harbaugh and staff go with Cade McNamara, the returning starter who led the Wolverines last year to their first Big Ten title in nearly two decades, or J.J. McCarthy, the heralded up-and-comer with undeniable physical tools? Their backfield teammate, running back Blake Corum, thinks either one will be a great option for Michigan.
Brent Venables discusses the aftermath of Lincoln Riley's departure

With the 2022 season right around the corner, the wounds from the breakup between Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley are as close to mended as they’re going to get. Hiring Brent Venables to take over in Norman definitely helped, but Oklahoma and Riley are ready to get their years rolling without the other. For Venables, he says he has seen little to no hard feelings from the Sooners to this point.
Four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate down to 5 schools

Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy four-star small forward Mouhamed Dioubate tells On3 he’s down to five schools: Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Dioubate has not yet taken any college visits but will announce his visit schedule on Friday, August 19th. The 6-foot-7, Queens, New York native...
BREAKING: 4-star WR Khai Prean commits to LSU

On Tuesday, LSU stayed hot in Louisiana with another 2023 commitment. St. James High wideout Khai Prean announced his pledge to the Tigers. The 6-0, 188-pound prospect makes 21 commits in the recruiting class for Brian Kelly & Co. According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated...
Keon Keeley: On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors one team to land commitment

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley spent over a year committed to Notre Dame but the top-five recruit ended that pledge earlier this week. In the midst of his decommitment and after weeks of rumors, Alabama rose to the top of the pack in Keeley’s recruitment. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has given the Crimson Tide a 90.4% chance of landing Keeley.
Mike Norvell explains excitement for Week 0, mindset leading into opener

Florida State opens its season against Duquesne in Week 0, ahead of a Week 1 trip to Death Valley to play LSU. Mike Norvell, having lost to FCS Jacksonville State in 2021, knows that these games can be difficult to play. Speaking to Paul Finebaum, he explained why he’s excited for this game and what the team’s mindset is going into the game.
