Josh Heupel on Joe Milton's growth this preseason: 'He's had really good command'

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel shared his frank assessment of quarterback Joe Milton this week after the team’s second scrimmage of fall camp. The former Michigan transfer joined the Vols to win the starting job, however, he wound up as Hendon Hooker’s backup as the result of an in-season shake-up.

“Through practices, he’s been a better decision maker, better command of what we’re doing offensively, strides that you would hope and think he needs to make,” Heupel said. “He’s taking better care of the football, you know things that we’ve asked of him, growing up and becoming the mature person and player that we need inside of that room. He’s taking some of those strides.

“There’s a bunch left out there for him. You guys know he has the arm talent to make some really special throws but I think in all in the two scrimmages he’s had really good command and presence.”

Milton finished the 2021 season 32 completions on 63 attempts for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Although Hooker is going to start the 2022 season, Milton is just one unfortunate play away from taking the reins to the Vols offense. Hooker was the media’s preseason second-team All-SEC pick after Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Behind the former Wolverines QB is freshman Tayven Jackson. Jackson was the No. 10 quarterback in the 2022 class, according to On3 Consensus. Milton and Hooker are both serving as experienced mentors for the former four-star prospect.

Heupel provides analysis on Hendon Hooker

After initially starting Joe Milton at QB last season, Josh Heupel moved on to Hooker who has yet to relinquish the starting gig back.

Heupel broke down his starting QB’s fall performance at his press conference on Tuesday. As if it’s any surprise, he says Hooker has remained efficient and has full control of the Tennessee offense.

“Really good, really efficient. Effective. He handled the operation side of it extremely well. He’s been in really good command of what we’re doing offensively (by) keeping us out of bad plays and bad situations. Turning negatives into zero, being decisive, getting the ball out of his hands,” Heupel said. “(He has) complete command of what we’re doing on the offensive side of the ball. Run game and pass protections as well.”

Hooker was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation last year. He posted an astonishing 31 to 3 touchdown to interception ratio. He also finished the season with a 68% completion percentage. Another year in the offense and the confidence of being the day one starter should only mean even better statistics for the senior QB this season.

