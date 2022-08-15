Cristobal on Monday: Citizen has “significant” injury, Horton back end of week & Zion Nelson “really close” to return

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal (Photo by Neil Gershman)

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal painted broad brushstrokes around his take of UM’s weekend scrimmage shortly after it ended on Saturday night, including his view that a lot of work remains for this team. That included the comment that “As a team we’re not doing enough of the things to play at a really high level, consistently high level.”

Two players that sustained injuries in the scrimmage were freshman RB TreVonte’ Citizen and freshman WR Isaiah Horton. Cristobal said Horton’s injury is “probably a 3 to 4 day injury for him to come back. TreVonte’ is a little more significant and we’re continuing to assess and evaluate. It’s going to require some time and we’ll give a full description of it when it’s time, but it’s significant.”

Cristobal also said LT Zion Nelson “is really close” to getting back on the practice field.

“When those guys do step foot on the field again they’ll be ready to play, and we’ll acclimate them (to prevent re-injury),” Cristobal said.

DT Jared Harrison-Hunte also missed practice today but Cristobal said he’ll be back tomorrow.

“He got nicked up in the scrimmage,” Cristobal said.

Following Monday’s practice the coach also expounded more on his thoughts coming off the fall’s opening scrimmage.

“The scrimmage, we came out and had multiple rotations at multiple positions – the level of competition has certainly increased because of the roster,” Cristobal said. “Going top to bottom I’d say both sides of the trenches did a good job taking care of business at the line of scrimmage – a back and forth matchup. Early in the scrimmage it was the offense (winning), as the scrimmage went on the defense did a really good job of forcing three-and-outs, coming up with big play. The offense early on I thought controlled the line of scrimmage for a little bit, then more back and forth.

“The quarterbacks, hot and cold. They are getting tested by a defense that is very aggressive and is going to make the windows tighter, make those throws come out quicker. … The receiver position continues to be a work in progress. We’re trying multiple guys at multiple positions, we’re going to keep that competition alive and demand the most of them. Not going to sugarcoat it, we need to get better at a lot of positions, that’s one of them. There is progress, but we still have to have more. At tight end Will (Mallory) is close to being full speed again, in the meantime Elijah Arroyo, Dom (Mammarelli), Jaleel Skinner, even Robert Prosek, those guys have done a really nice job. Kahlil Brantley took a big step as well in the run game as well as the pass game.”

Cristobal then went on to discuss the defense, saying “The linebacker position has become very competitive, we expect that thing to keep going, keep providing development, the ability to keep guys on edge and make sure the intensity of that room continues to pick up. If our front seven can tackle the way we tackled Saturday and improve on that we’re going to be a great defense. The secondary had a great spring, picked up right where they left off here in the fall. They are physical, tackling well, technique-wise coach (Jahmile) Addae and the scheme has certainly helped them get better.”

One of the scrimmage standouts at a struggling WR spot is Xavier Restrepo, who Cristobal said “unquestionably has been the most productive (of the receivers) in camp.”

Cristobal singled out Restrepo as a guy that puts in extra work and is setting an example that needs to be followed.

“It’s his approach to practice,” Cristobal said. “There wee 10 pro scouts out there today and right away that’s they’re saying `Whoa, what about that guy? Look at that guy’s motor, engine.”

Another standout was Caleb Johnson at MLB.

“The light’s coming on,” Cristobal said of the transfer. “I had experience against him at Oregon when he was at UCLA. He’s a really good player. He’s in a position room where guys are playing really good football.

“Caleb is explosive, athletic. Really fast, has natural rush ability and experience. … Caleb’s had a really good camp.”

The team also is getting strong play from Kam Kinchens, who was a scrimmage standout before injuring his foot. But he was back at practice today.

“An interception he nicked himself up on, but he’s playing really good football,” Cristobal said. “All those guys back there (in the secondary) are.”

Asked about DL Akheem Mesidor’s impact, Cristobal said, “His presence was felt. Explosive, didn’t know how versatile he was – he plays inside, outside. Really good in terms of the use of his hands, setting edges, being able to counter. Very few guys are able to get stuck and come out of it with a good counter move and have a counter after that. He has that.”

*There was an ambulance called out to practice today after the media viewing ended, and asked about that Cristobal said, “Everything precautionary, we don’t suspect any serious injury in practice today.”

*The team’s next scrimmage will be this coming Saturday, and Cristobal said he’s going to shake up the start time of scrimmages this fall to mimic games.

“Guys have to get used to what their bodies feel like at certain times (because UM plays day and night games in-season),” Cristobal said.

Cristobal also said the next scrimmage “will be run like a game” on campus with 150-180 plays.