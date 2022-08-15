Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election ProbeBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Related
wabe.org
Speaking of Music: Tyler Lee Frush
Tyler Lee Frush is an Atlanta musician who mixes his folk songwriting chops with country, classical and rock. He’s been a musician-for-life since he first encountered a guitar at 13. Through a musical coming-of-age process playing “just about every terrible gig you could,” Frush found his way to recording producer Steve Morrison with whom he began tracking, developing, and refining his original sound and relationship to the art.
wabe.org
Atlanta comedian Katherine Blanford shares her unique brand of self-deprecating humor
Getting a rise out of audiences with tales from her Southern upbringing:. “Even right here in Atlanta doing a joke, say, in Midtown, ITP, versus doing a joke out in Lawrenceville or OTP, can land totally differently. Like the joke I was talking about, my parents being cousins. Down here in the South, I do it, and it’s an immediate pop. It gets a big laugh because everybody has somewhat of an experience with that … It’s just kind of a common situation that [in] small towns, there’s not a lot of people to choose from. You might have a connection down the family tree,” Blanford said.
wabe.org
Orchard House: The Home of Little Women
Uncover a fascinating piece of living history in this entertaining family-friendly film. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
wabe.org
Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride
Follow the Marsh pride as it battles for survival in Kenya’s Maasai Mara Reserve. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabe.org
Reporter Zoe Seiler and Dr. Andi Shane
On this edition of Closer Look, Decaturish.com reporter Zoe Seiler discusses the plight of tenants residing in a city of Decatur apartment complex now seeking alternative affordable housing after initially given short notice to leave. WABE reporter Molly Samuel explores the dangers of high heat for football players on this...
wabe.org
Atlanta students stay cool while trying to beat the August heat
For decades, Georgia schools have started classes in August, the state’s second-hottest month of the year after July. The first school day for the Cobb County School District and Atlanta Public Schools was Aug. 1 this year. Research shows extreme heat can negatively affect student performance. WABE recently visited...
wabe.org
PAD opposes Atlanta-Fulton jail deal, calls for further investment in pre-arrest diversion
On this edition of “Closer Look,” executive director of the Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative Moki Macias discusses her organization’s opposition to the Atlanta City Council’s vote to lease the city’s detention center to the Fulton County Jail. Monday’s city council meeting incited division among...
wabe.org
Facing Suicide
Explore the crisis of suicide, including risk factors and prevention strategies. WABE’s mission is simple: “Inform, inspire, reflect and empower our greater Atlanta community. ” We do that through the news, information, and entertainment we bring you via radio and TV, on your phone, in your car, on your smart speaker, or online at the new WABE.org—anywhere and everywhere throughout greater Atlanta. And we can only do this with your help. Please consider becoming a member of WABE today.
RELATED PEOPLE
wabe.org
Grassroots work leads to vaccination success in Georgia refugee community
Naw Mu Chaw had questions about the possible side effects of a covid-19 vaccine. Chaw, a recent refugee from Myanmar, received medical care at a community health center near her home in Clarkston, Georgia, a city of about 14,000 people. Her English is limited, but the center has an interpreter to translate health information into her native language, Burmese.
wabe.org
Low COVID-19 vaccination rates persist among Georgia children
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Dr. Andi Shane, Emory University chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and medical director of infectious diseases at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, discusses the importance of widespread COVID-19 vaccination among young children. As of Aug. 10 — about seven...
Comments / 0