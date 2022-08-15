Getting a rise out of audiences with tales from her Southern upbringing:. “Even right here in Atlanta doing a joke, say, in Midtown, ITP, versus doing a joke out in Lawrenceville or OTP, can land totally differently. Like the joke I was talking about, my parents being cousins. Down here in the South, I do it, and it’s an immediate pop. It gets a big laugh because everybody has somewhat of an experience with that … It’s just kind of a common situation that [in] small towns, there’s not a lot of people to choose from. You might have a connection down the family tree,” Blanford said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO