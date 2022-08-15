USC Ranked No. 14 in AP Preseason Poll

Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The AP Preseason Poll released Monday slotted the USC Trojans as the No. 14 team in the country. That’s up one spot from where the Trojans begin the season in the Coaches Poll.

Alabama is the overwhelming favorite heading into the season. The Crimson Tide start the year at No. 1 and received 54 first-place votes. Ohio State is No. 2 and received six first-place votes. Defending champion Georgia picked up the remaining three first-place votes and starts the season at No. 3.

USC is the No. 3 Pac-12 program in the AP Poll. Utah, which won the conference title game last season, starts the season at No. 7. Oregon, the other conference championship game participant, is No. 11.

USC’s 2022 regular season opponents include just two ranked teams, in No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 7 Utah. Fresno State and UCLA received votes. The Bulldogs finished with 32, which puts them at No. 31 in the poll. The Bruins received two, good for a tie for No. 43.

The Pac-12 finished the 2021 season with just two teams ranked among the top 25 of the AP Poll. Utah finished No. 12 and Oregon at No. 22 after both lost their bowl games and finished with identical 10-4 records.

USC’s Strong Offseason

USC made plenty of noise this offseason. In an offseason of blockbuster moves by head coaches, the Trojans made the biggest splash in luring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. He then hit the transfer portal hard, grabbing quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Jordan Addison and running back Travis Dye to give the Trojans the best skill trio in the conference. It’s also one of the best in the country.

The questions are on defense. Defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu is one of the top players on that side of the ball in the Pac-12. But little else is a guarantee for the Trojans. Linebacker Shane Lee was another big addition out of the transfer portal. He’s a likely team captain this fall and served as one of the leaders when it came to installing a revamped culture for the Trojans. Cornerback transfer Mekhi Blackmon asserted himself after coming over from Colorado. And safety Calen Bullock looks poised to have a breakout season.

USC’s 2022 Football Schedule

Sept. 3 – Rice (3 pm)

Sept. 10 – @ Stanford (4:30 pm)

Sept. 17 – Fresno State (7:30 pm)

Sept. 24 – @ Oregon State (TBD)

Oct. 1 – Arizona State (TBD)

Oct. 8 – Washington State (TBD)

Oct. 15 – @ Utah (TBD)

Oct. 22 – BYE

Oct. 29 – @ Arizona (TBD)

Nov. 5 – Cal (TBD)

Nov. 11 (Friday) – Colorado (6:30 pm)

Nov. 19 – @ UCLA (TBD)

Nov. 26 – Notre Dame (TBD)

AP Preseason Top 25