Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football ranked eighth in preseason AP poll

By Clayton Sayfie about 8 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e348K_0hHvi2of00
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh was the AP Coach of the Year in 2021. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 rankings for the 2022 campaign, and Michigan Wolverines football stands No. 8. The Maize and Blue are behind Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Utah.

Michigan is coming off a stellar 2021 campaign that included a 12-2 record (marking just the third time the Wolverines have earned 12 wins in history), win over arch rival Ohio State for the first time since 2011, Big Ten title for the first time since 2004, ending the Wolverines’ longest drought and first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. Michigan lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl, which served as one of two CFP semifinals, 33-11.

The Wolverines were unranked in the AP poll ahead of the 2021 campaign but wound up slotting No. 3 when the season was over. That marked the first time a Michigan squad under Harbaugh entered a campaign not in the top 25 since the 2015 season, his inaugural season at the helm. It also was the second time in which a Michigan team began the season unranked but finished in the top five, joining the Jim Harbaugh-quarterbacked 1985 squad that wound up No. 2 in the rankings.

The Maize and Blue return eight full-time starters on offense, four on defense and all of their top special team contributors. They were slotted No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll and picked to finish second in Big Ten East by the media in the Cleveland.com preseason poll. Ohio State was tabbed as the unanimous choice to win the conference.

The Big Ten…

Preseason AP Poll Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma St.

13. NC State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

