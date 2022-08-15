Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
Report: Georgia Lags Behind in Heath Care
The average American spends more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, a daunting number since many Americans were hurt financially by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Research by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that level of spending doesn’t necessarily mean better care since the U.S. lags behind other wealthy nations when it comes to coverage, life expectancy and disease burden. A recent study by the personal finance website WalletHub shows Georgia comes in near the.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Environmental authorities reviewing Rivian plans
State and federal environmental agencies are looking at plans for the proposed Rivian plant in Walton and Morgan counties. The AJC reports state environmental regulators are now reviewing site plans to ensure they will not harm local water quality. That filing was revealed during a public meeting this week at the Athens Technical College campus in Monroe. The meeting, which allowed public comment, was one in a series of events the state is hosting to address concerns about different aspects of the project — from environmental and quality of life impacts to workforce development and local business engagement.
wuga.org
Georgia Job Hunters Have Plenty of Options - Job Numbers Hit a Record High in July
Georgia job hunters have plenty of options as employers posted an additional 12,500 jobs since June, pushing job numbers to a record high. But, whether there are enough job hunters to fill those positions is a question. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reported that the state’s July unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% while the total number of jobs reached over four million.
wuga.org
Abrams Unveils Childcare Plan
WEB ONLY: (In a statement, Abrams said “we must ensure a strong early start for Georgia’s children — no matter their zip code or background.”) She plans to alleviate childcare costs by increasing funding for CAPS, a childcare assistance program for infants and toddlers. Her plan also includes a $10 million allotment for small childcare centers’ startup or operating costs. According to the campaign, the average Georgia family with two toddlers spends nearly a quarter of their income on childcare.
Comments / 0