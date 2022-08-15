ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas unranked in preseason AP Top 25

By Joe Cook about 6 hours
Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The Texas Longhorns were left outside of the preseason AP Top 25 released by the Associated Press on Monday morning. Texas was in the “others receiving votes” category, trailing only Tennessee among teams not ranked in the top 25.

Three Big 12 teams made the preseason poll, with Oklahoma checking in as the No. 9 team, Baylor as the No. 10 team, and Oklahoma State as the No. 12 team in the country. One other team on Texas’ 2022 schedule was in the initial top 25 as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide were given the top spot, receiving 54 out of the 63 first-place votes.

From the state of Texas, the Texas A&M Aggies were ranked as the No. 6 team while the Houston Cougars were given the No. 24 spot.

Others receiving votes who were left out of the top 25: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

One week ago, Texas was ranked as the No. 18 team in the country in the USA Today Coaches Poll. One coach even gave the Longhorns a first-place vote, though it is yet to be determined who the coach was that gave the Longhorns top billing. UT head coach Steve Sarkisian is not a voter in the Coaches Poll this year.

Texas has been included in the preseason AP Top 25 55 times in program history. Texas was ranked as the No. 21 team in the country in the 2021 preseason AP Top 25. Curiously, the Longhorns have never been ranked as the No. 1 team in the country entering the season.

