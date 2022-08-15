Alabama checks in at No. 1 in preseason AP Poll

Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is once again ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll, which was officially released on Monday. Considering the Crimson Tide are the current favorites to win a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban, that news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Alabama is set to return the top offensive player in college football (Bryce Young), the top defensive player (Will Anderson Jr.) and the best head coach (Saban). Please, the rest of the roster is littered with NFL talent, especially on defense.

On top of that, the Crimson Tide brings back both of its coordinators, Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding, in addition to bringing in the No. 2 recruiting class for 2022 and one of the best transfer portal classes of this past cycle. Plus, the program has a fairly consistent track record.

Below, you’ll find the entire preseason AP Poll for this upcoming season.

2022 Preseason AP Poll

*Note: Team Name (Points, First-Place Votes)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (1,566, 54)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (1,506, 6)

3. Georgia Bulldogs (1,455, 3)

4. Clemson Tigers (1,292)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1,242)

6. Texas A&M Aggies (1,212)

7. Utah Utes (1,209)

8. Michigan Wolverines (1,203)

9. Oklahoma Sooners (956)

10. Baylor Bears (884)

11. Oregon Ducks (831)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys (814)

13. NC State Wolfpack (752)

14. USC Trojans (711)

15. Michigan State Spartans (631)

16. Miami Hurricanes (476)

17. Pittburgh Panthers (383)

18. Wisconsin Badgers (365)

19. Arkansas Razorbacks (348)

20. Kentucky Wildcats (332)

21. Ole Miss Rebels (324)

22. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (303)

23. Cincinnati Bearcats (265)

24. Houston Cougars (263)

25. BYU Cougars (234)

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

That’s six different SEC teams ranked in the top-25 with four of those being in the SEC West. Plus, Alabama has three regular season opponents who are currently ranked as well, including Arkansas (No. 19), Texas A&M (No. 6) and Ole Miss (No. 21).

In addition, six more opponents (Tennessee, Texas, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn and Utah State) received votes.

Alabama will kick off its season on Sept. 3 against Utah State. The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be held at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide will then go on the road to play Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in Week 2. The first SEC matchup won’t happen until Vanderbilt rolls into town on Sept. 24.