ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia Football finds itself in familiar spot in preseason AP Poll at No. 3

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DULH_0hHvhZZw00
Todd Kirkland / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

A week after being included in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll top three at No. 3, Georgia once again finds itself in that third spot for a preseason poll. This time, it’s the AP Poll. The Bulldogs come in behind Alabama and Ohio State respectively, the same two team that were ranked ahead of them according to the coaches. Only this time, the Buckeyes received more first place votes than the Bulldogs with Ohio State getting six and Georgia getting three behind Alabama’s 54.

According to the AP Poll, like the Coaches Poll last week, Georgia has two ranked opponents on the schedule. The Bulldogs open against No. 11 Oregon on September 3rd and won’t play another preseason ranked team until November when they travel to Lexington to take on No. 20 Kentucky. Tennessee (No. 26), Mississippi State (tied-No. 35), Auburn (tied-No. 35), Florida (No. 37) and South Carolina (tied No. 43) are other teams on the Georgia schedule that received votes.

Preseason AP Poll Top 25

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Georgia conducted its first scrimmage of the fall this past weekend, and as was the case before the start of fall camp, Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart is only concerned about his team. He’s not looking ahead to Oregon – or any other team for that matter – on the schedule just yet. Right now, they’ve got to find who can contribute and help Georgia get back into a spot where it can compete for another National Championship this season.

“Practice nine in the books. I didn’t think it was the best of our nine practices. It was our first scrimmage, our first chance to tackle live, so you always have to be careful how you assess your team when you tackle live for the first time. In my experiences as a coach, it’s not pretty,” Smart said on Saturday after the scrimmage. “Today was not pretty from a tackling standpoint. Offense was ahead of the defense, which is probably to be expected. I’m a little disappointed in the energy, enthusiasm and leadership from the defense. There wasn’t a lot of support there. When things go bad, there wasn’t a guy to pick them up and grab the bull by the horns, we didn’t have the right direction. But I felt the kids played hard, especially early in the scrimmage, we had guys really play hard, physical, came out with the right mindset. Like I said, practice nine in a row, with one day off between the nine. So, they have gotten after it. They’ll get a day off tomorrow and get back to work Monday. We have a long way to go to get where we need to go, and that has nothing to do with Oregon, that has nothing to do with anybody we play, that has to do with the Georgia Bulldogs. We have to look ourselves in the eyes, as coaches, and figure out what guys we have to do the best and get them to go execute that at the best. We have good football players on this team, we didn’t necessarily play with the right energy and enthusiasm across the board as a whole today. There was some good individual performances, but all in all, I think we have to have a better scrimmage next Saturday.”

For more Georgia content, subscribe to DawgsHQ today using our 7-day free trial and get access to all that the site has to offer including message boards, exclusive content and more!

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate down to 5 schools

Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy four-star small forward Mouhamed Dioubate tells On3 he’s down to five schools: Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Dioubate has not yet taken any college visits but will announce his visit schedule on Friday, August 19th. The 6-foot-7, Queens, New York native...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Keyontae Johnson schedules third official visit

Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson will officially visit Nebraska on August 17, On3 has learned. This visit will be Johnson’s third official. The 6-foot-6 wing visited Kansas State and Western Kentucky in July. Johnson has not played a game since December 12, 2020, when he collapsed during a game...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

Blake Corum weighs in on Michigan quarterback competition

The quarterback competition at Michigan is one of the more intriguing fall camp storylines across the country. Will head coach Jim Harbaugh and staff go with Cade McNamara, the returning starter who led the Wolverines last year to their first Big Ten title in nearly two decades, or J.J. McCarthy, the heralded up-and-comer with undeniable physical tools? Their backfield teammate, running back Blake Corum, thinks either one will be a great option for Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Kentucky's Ugonna Kingsley arrives on campus Thursday evening

Kentucky basketball’s 2022-23 roster will be complete later this evening when five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso makes his way to campus. The freshman signee will arrive in Lexington this evening and begin the move-in process, sources tell KSR. Onyenso’s locker is already set up, with the 6-foot-11, 225-pound shot-blocker...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Bronny James betting odds: Which school will he commit to?

When you’re the son of an NBA basketball player, life as a teenage hoops prospect is different than for other kids. When you’re Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar and future first-ballot Hall of Famer LeBron James, you might as well live in a different stratosphere. After...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Poll#Football Players#American Football#College Football#Georgia Football#Buckeyes#Bulldogs#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Fl#Byu Georgia
On3.com

4-star DL Edric Hill moves commitment date up

Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City defensive lineman Edric Hill was planning to announce his commitment on Sept. 24. The No. 103 prospect in the On300 decided to move that up to Aug. 22, so the four-star is now set to reveal his decision next week. “I am ready,” Hill...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy