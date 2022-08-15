Georgia Football finds itself in familiar spot in preseason AP Poll at No. 3

Todd Kirkland / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

A week after being included in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll top three at No. 3, Georgia once again finds itself in that third spot for a preseason poll. This time, it’s the AP Poll. The Bulldogs come in behind Alabama and Ohio State respectively, the same two team that were ranked ahead of them according to the coaches. Only this time, the Buckeyes received more first place votes than the Bulldogs with Ohio State getting six and Georgia getting three behind Alabama’s 54.

According to the AP Poll, like the Coaches Poll last week, Georgia has two ranked opponents on the schedule. The Bulldogs open against No. 11 Oregon on September 3rd and won’t play another preseason ranked team until November when they travel to Lexington to take on No. 20 Kentucky. Tennessee (No. 26), Mississippi State (tied-No. 35), Auburn (tied-No. 35), Florida (No. 37) and South Carolina (tied No. 43) are other teams on the Georgia schedule that received votes.

Preseason AP Poll Top 25

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State North Carolina State USC Michigan State Miami (FL) Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Georgia conducted its first scrimmage of the fall this past weekend, and as was the case before the start of fall camp, Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart is only concerned about his team. He’s not looking ahead to Oregon – or any other team for that matter – on the schedule just yet. Right now, they’ve got to find who can contribute and help Georgia get back into a spot where it can compete for another National Championship this season.

“Practice nine in the books. I didn’t think it was the best of our nine practices. It was our first scrimmage, our first chance to tackle live, so you always have to be careful how you assess your team when you tackle live for the first time. In my experiences as a coach, it’s not pretty,” Smart said on Saturday after the scrimmage. “Today was not pretty from a tackling standpoint. Offense was ahead of the defense, which is probably to be expected. I’m a little disappointed in the energy, enthusiasm and leadership from the defense. There wasn’t a lot of support there. When things go bad, there wasn’t a guy to pick them up and grab the bull by the horns, we didn’t have the right direction. But I felt the kids played hard, especially early in the scrimmage, we had guys really play hard, physical, came out with the right mindset. Like I said, practice nine in a row, with one day off between the nine. So, they have gotten after it. They’ll get a day off tomorrow and get back to work Monday. We have a long way to go to get where we need to go, and that has nothing to do with Oregon, that has nothing to do with anybody we play, that has to do with the Georgia Bulldogs. We have to look ourselves in the eyes, as coaches, and figure out what guys we have to do the best and get them to go execute that at the best. We have good football players on this team, we didn’t necessarily play with the right energy and enthusiasm across the board as a whole today. There was some good individual performances, but all in all, I think we have to have a better scrimmage next Saturday.”

For more Georgia content, subscribe to DawgsHQ today using our 7-day free trial and get access to all that the site has to offer including message boards, exclusive content and more!