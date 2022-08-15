ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes begin season near top of AP Poll

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is leading the Buckeyes. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — If the expectations weren’t already high enough on Ohio State, the polls are showing the Buckeyes are squarely in the national title mix.

The first Coaches Poll was released last week, and the Buckeyes will open the season No. 2 according to that list.

The AP Poll, largely viewed as more important than the Coaches Poll, reaffirmed the notion that Ohio State should be competing for college football’s ultimate prize.

The Buckeyes will begin the season as No. 2 in the AP Poll, trailing only defending national runners-up Alabama. Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Ohio State received six first-place votes, showing that there are some pollsters who think the Buckeyes are the team to beat in the college football world this fall.

The Big Ten has four teams ranked in the first AP Poll of the year, as Michigan (eight), Michigan State (15) and Wisconsin (18) join the Buckeyes.

Those expectations placed on Ohio State aren’t anything new. It’s just another year for the Buckeyes — just the way they want it to be.

“I think the thing that’s unique about Ohio State is every year, we’re expected to win the whole thing,” Day said at Big Ten Media Days. “And that’s part of the deal here. A lot of times you go 11-2 and Rose Bowl, you say it’s one heck of a season. Well, not around here. And we knew that going in, and and our goal is every year is to beat [Michigan], win the Big Ten championship and win the national championship. So we didn’t get those things last year. The expectations don’t change year in and year out at Ohio State. We all know that. So is it different this year? No.

“The team is different, though.”

Voters agree that those should be the goals for the Buckeyes. Ohio State will begin the season with high expectations and national-championship aspirations for yet another fall.

The full AP Top 25 can be found below.

Preseason AP Poll (Preseason)

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. North Carolina State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

