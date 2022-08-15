ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools are facing staff shortages with the start of classes

School systems throughout Ohio are continuing to grapple with a shortage of both teachers and other workers as school gets back into session. While Northeast Ohio appears to be faring a little better than others, issues still persist. Cleveland Metropolitan School District is short about 160 teachers, but, through work...
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Ohio House Democrats seeking 'integrity' law for statewide officeholders

Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the legislature, said state leaders need to avoid...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
wksu.org

Liz Cheney leaves Washington

Liz Cheney, a one-time House GOP leader and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, will be looking for a new job in the new year. Cheney was ousted in Wyoming’s Republican primary last night by the candidate backed by Donald Trump – Harriet Hageman. “Wyoming is entitled...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy