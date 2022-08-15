Read full article on original website
wksu.org
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers. Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin...
Northeast Ohio schools are facing staff shortages with the start of classes
School systems throughout Ohio are continuing to grapple with a shortage of both teachers and other workers as school gets back into session. While Northeast Ohio appears to be faring a little better than others, issues still persist. Cleveland Metropolitan School District is short about 160 teachers, but, through work...
Ohio House Democrats seeking 'integrity' law for statewide officeholders
Democrats in the Ohio Legislature are sponsoring a bill that would ban statewide officeholders from receiving compensation for private employment while serving their elected terms. Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville), who resigned from the Westerville City Library Board when she was elected to the legislature, said state leaders need to avoid...
As school year starts in Ohio, districts struggling with thousands of open teaching positions
As Ohio kids go back to school, there are fewer educators in those classrooms to teach them. Districts are still struggling to fill thousands of open teaching positions as the school year gets underway. The state’s largest teachers’ union says people are quitting teaching or not even choosing the profession...
Pension fund for Ohio public school teachers to hold vote to award millions to investment managers
The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, which oversees pensions for Ohio’s retired public school teachers, has lost more than $3 billion in the last year. But the board will vote tomorrow to award 90 of its investment managers nearly $10 million in bonuses. Advocates for retired teachers oppose...
Audit: College credits earned by high school students saved Ohio families $163M last year
The program that allows students to earn college credits while they’re still in high school saved Ohio families $163 million in higher education costs last year, according to a state audit. The audit of the seven-year-old College Credit Plus program also said it could be helping even more kids.
Liz Cheney leaves Washington
Liz Cheney, a one-time House GOP leader and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, will be looking for a new job in the new year. Cheney was ousted in Wyoming’s Republican primary last night by the candidate backed by Donald Trump – Harriet Hageman. “Wyoming is entitled...
