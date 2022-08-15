Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
MOESC now hiring substitute teachers for 2022/2023 school year
MANSFIELD – As the start of the school year approaches, the need for substitute teachers is great. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for substitute teachers to work in a number of area school districts. Steve Earnest, Mid-Ohio ESC Executive Director, said substitute teachers play a vital role in...
crawfordcountynow.com
Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event
MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland 'Back-2-School Celebration' returns for second year
ASHLAND — Balloon swords, friendly mascots, and many smiling, painted faces could be found at Ashland Main Street’s second "Back-2 -School Celebration" on Monday. The event, which attracted over 1,000 visitors, shut down Main Street between Claremont Avenue and Center Street to allow attendees to browse booths from local businesses, charities, churches, and public servants.
Galion Inquirer
Splash Park surface a topic at council
GALION — Galion City Council met on Aug. 9 to discuss a combination of items. Council members were met with the task of legislating multiple things on the agenda, including the surface of Splash Park. Splash Park is located at East Park on East Walnut Street. The attraction opened...
richlandsource.com
Marilyn Louise Jacobs
Marilyn Louise Jacobs, 81, of Galion passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Signature Healthcare of Galion after a short illness. Marilyn was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 15, 1941, to the late Eli and Dorothy (Clark) Lawrence. She married Richard "Dick" Jacobs on November 10, 1962, and he survives her after a wonderful 59 years of marriage.
Mount Vernon News
Emergency Special Meeting on Friday
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Board of Elections will hold an Emergency / Special meeting on Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. to certify issues to the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot. This meeting will be held at the Knox County Board of Elections located at 104 E. Sugar St., Mount Vernon.
richlandsource.com
'BBQ, Ballads and Ballots' event planned Saturday, Aug. 20, in Mansfield's Central Park
MANSFIELD -- Great food, music, poetry and a launch to the 2022 general election season are on tap Saturday, Aug. 20, in downtown Mansfield. "BBQ, Ballads and Ballots" is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park, hosted by the Mansfield chapter of the NAACP's political action committee.
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
richlandsource.com
John A. Carmean
John A. Carmean, 60, of Pataskala, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Arbors at Mifflin, after a brief and tough battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born on September 29, 1961 in Findlay, Ohio to Silas and Jane (Lloyd) Carmean. John grew up in Ada, Ohio and...
richlandsource.com
3 generations of Shelby cheerleaders say farewell to W.W. Skiles Field
SHELBY — At age 91, Lou Ellen Sampsel says her memory isn't what it used to be. Even with two of her high school yearbooks open in front of her, the details of her days as a cheerleader for Shelby High School were a bit fuzzy. Perhaps rightfully so — after all, she hasn't walked those halls since 1949.
richlandsource.com
Free tire amnesty event set for Aug. 27 at Richland County Fairgrounds
MANSFIELD -- The Ricland County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a Free Tire Amnesty Event at the Richland County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon (or until maximum capacity is reached). A total of 10 passenger tires per vehicle will be accepted. This event...
Student brawl: Ohio school board to consider firing teacher
Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
crawfordcountynow.com
United Way of North Central Ohio announces Alluvial Private Wealth of Marion as first-ever Bold Goal Champion
MARION—United Way of North Central Ohio is happy to announce Alluvial Private Wealth of Marion, Ohio as their first-ever Bold Goal Champion. “Participation in our Bold Goal Champion program goes beyond annual participation in a workplace campaign or a one-time corporate donation,” said Amber Wertman, Executive Director of United Way of North Central Ohio. “It’s a way for businesses to be more directly involved with the work we are doing, and a way for them to really help guide our efforts. Making life better for the people who live and work in the community has a direct effect on the success of local business.”
Galion Inquirer
Meet the Bratwurst Festival Queen candidates
BUCYRUS- Listed below are for this year’s Bratwurst Festival Queen candidates. The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be August 18th at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Community members are asked to attend as everyone will find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.
Galion Inquirer
Meraki Counseling calls Galion home
GALION- On a Friday morning with perfect summer weather, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the grand opening of Meraki Counseling, LLC on Aug. 12. Located inside the Real Life Nazarene Church at 777 Fairview Ave. on Galion’s north side, Meraki Counseling is led by...
richlandsource.com
John Tony Sazdanoff
John Tony Sazdanoff, 91, of Mansfield, passed away early Sunday morning, August 14th, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Born in Mansfield, March 5th, 1931 to immigrant Macedonian parents Tony and Luba (Kotev) Sazdanoff. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1950. To plant a tree...
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Ice Cream Social at the Cook House
MORROW COUNTY- Come build your own ice cream sundae at the Cook House in Mount Gilead, Sunday, August 21 from 2-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Morrow County Historical Society with the Morrow County Dairy Association. Historical Society Trustee Ellen...
crawfordcountynow.com
2021 Bratwurst Festival Queen says farewell and thank you
On the first night of the Bratwurst Festival, the stage lights shined like glitter, the smell of festival food wafted through the cool summer air, and anticipation flooded my brain. I sat with the rest of the contestants, eagerly waiting to hear the results, while desperately trying to control my excitement. Each second seemed to be slower, until finally, with a big smile, the announcer called out my name. Elated, my mind raced with the possibilities this position introduced, and throughout the rest of the ceremony, I could not help but get distracted by the notion of getting to travel with the rest of the incredible women in the royalty court, of having the chance to take on community events and service projects, and of being able to represent my home of Crawford County as a 2021-2022 Bratwurst Festival Queen. What I had failed to realize back then was the extent of how incredible this journey would be, as every moment was a chance to grow the bond between not only myself and my royalty court, but myself and my community.
richlandsource.com
Shelby band alumni return to Skiles Field for final performance
SHELBY – Steve Peebles stepped onto W.W. Skiles Field, a snare drum hanging at his waist on a khaki strap. It had been almost 60 years since the Shelby High School graduate stepped onto the field to perform with the Whippet Marching Band.
