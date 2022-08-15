Read full article on original website
Koenigsegg CC850 debuts: Modern CC8S with 1,366 bhp and a manual trans
It's hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the first Koenigsegg CC8 hit the streets. That legacy is honoured here with the Koenigsegg CC850, a vehicle that looks nearly identical to the trend-setting supercar from 2002. However, it's very different underneath, and that includes a gated six-speed manual shifter (with a clutch) to operate the nine-speed transmission. Wait, what?
Watch this homemade E-bike drag race a Ford Mustang GT
Electric bicycles are brilliant and can be really fast, especially when modified for the purpose of speed. Indeed, most e-bikes must conform to rules and regulations out of the factory. However, at present, there's little stopping backyard mechanics and adrenaline junkies from juicing up their e-bikes and scooters to be capable of mind-boggling acceleration and speed.
Lamborghini Urus Performance debuts with devilish 666 HP
If there's one model in the luxury segment that doesn't need an update to boost sales, it's definitely the Urus. Lamborghini's Super SUV has already been assembled in more than 20,000 units since entering production just four years ago. It has helped the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese achieve their best half-year sales ever in H1 2022 by delivering 5,090 cars. The LM002’s spiritual successor accounted for 61 percent of the total volume.
Is final petrol Mustang coming as Ford makes way for Mustang EV?
According to Autoweek, based on a report by AutoForecast Solutions, the final petrol-powered Ford Mustang will go into production in March 2023 as a 2024 model. Sources familiar with the matter claim that a fully electric Mustang will likely come to market in 2028 as a 2029 model, completely replacing the petrol-powered pony car.
17-year-old boy’s electric motor design could revolutionise EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionising a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
One-off Mercedes-AMG G63 by Mansory gets unique faded colour scheme
Mansory offers visual and performance upgrades for a variety of makes and models. And its new Mansory Bespoke programme takes customisation to a personal level, creating one-off vehicles for customers. Its latest build is a tuned Mercedes-AMG G63 with a visual makeover that includes more than added aero parts. Mansory...
UK: Mustang Mach-E races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX in electric crossover battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
UK: Turn your Yamaha XSR700 into a tribute to the RD350 wIth this body kit
The Yamaha RD350 was a rather popular sporty street bike produced in the 1980s, with its distinguishing feature being its sonorous two-stroke parallel-twin engine. In September 2018, Velocity Moto, a UK-based workshop that's been in the custom scene for decades, introduced a kit for the XSR900 paying tribute to the RD350 LC. At a glance, Velocity Moto's retro-inspired kit breathes sophisticated character to the XSR900's otherwise rowdy nature.
InMotion’s V13 Challenger is a bonkers E-unicycle capable of ungodly speeds
A sometimes ignored subset of the greater market for lightweight EVs is the electric unicycle sector. The goal of these personal electric vehicles is to provide quick electric mobility while still being portable and easy to stow at the rider's destination as opposed to locking outside like a bicycle. Although riding an electric unicycle takes a lot more skill than riding a conventional bicycle, for those who know what they’re doing, electric unicycles are both fun and practical.
UK: Bennetts Bike Social spins some laps aboard the Crighton CR700W
There’s one thing retired Grand Prix motorcycle racers criticize about modern MotoGP machines: electronics. Back in the two-stroke era, 500cc GP bikes were notoriously hard-edged. From peaky powerbands to bygone tire technology, former Grand Prix greats relied on their supple right wrists to stay out of the gravel pits.
This shed-built Norton rotary sportbike is a mash-up made in heaven
The perfect motorcycle doesn’t exist. Yamaha’s deliver precise handling but they can’t match the outright horsepower of a Ducati. Suzuki’s may be budget-friendly and reliable but they don’t offer the user interface found on BMWs. We’ve all imagined our own dream bike that cherry-picks the best bits from opposing manufacturers, but garage builder George Molyneux wasn’t satisfied with dreaming.
Ouch! Motorcycle rear-ends €2m Rimac Nevera
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (approx. £1.7 million...
BMW says iX electric SUV in fatal crash wasn't self-driving
A recent fatal crash in Germany involved four vehicles, one of which was an all-new BMW iX electric SUV. The crash killed one person and left many others seriously injured. BMW has come forward to claim that while it was initially reported that the iX was an autonomous test vehicle, the crossover wasn't actually a self-driving car.
