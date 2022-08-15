Read full article on original website
Mabel Virginia Piper obituary 1935~2022
Mabel Virginia Piper, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Born January 6, 1935 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Hulda Carbaugh Musselman. Mabel was employed as a manager at Stoner’s Restaurant. During her retirement, she enjoyed reading, gardening, going to auctions...
Judy K Shives obituary 1956~2022
Mrs. Judy K Shives (Wagaman), 65, of Greencastle, PA passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 3, 1956 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Arnold E. and Ruth V. (Black) Wagaman. Judy graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School with...
Robert Edward Hovis obituary 1936~2022
Mr. Robert Edward Hovis, 85, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Martin A. and Estella Y. (Shoop) Hovis. He was a 1955 graduate of Waynesboro Area High School where he participated in three...
Richard W Dayhoff obituary 1926~2022
Richard W Dayhoff, age 95, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Shippensburg Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. Born December 26, 1926 in Manchester Township, York County, PA, he was the son of the late Charles & Grace (Carbaugh) Dayhoff. Richard was a very...
Edward B Goetzenberger 1932~2022
Edward B Goetzenberger, 90, of New Oxford, PA died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his cottage at the Brethren Home Community. Born March 7, 1932 in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Ralph and Edna (Cooper) Goetzenberger. He was the husband of the late Martha “Ann” (Reitz) Goetzenberger who died June 12, 2020.
Gregory Dean Sanders obituary 1966~2022
Gregory Dean Sanders, age 55, of Fairfield, passed away August 10, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. He was born October 21, 1966 in Gettysburg, a son of Terry O. Sanders and Ellen Jean Sites. Gregory was a mechanic for Gettysburg National Golf Club. In his spare time he enjoyed cars,...
Robert Owen “Bob” Hartranft Sr. 1923~2022
Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Hartranft Sr., 99, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Irene Basore Forbes Hartranft, who preceded him in death on March 8, 2015. Born January 8, 1923, in Maugansville, Maryland, he was a son...
Stephen J “Steve” Overcash 1945~2022
Dr. Stephen J “Steve” Overcash, 77, of Chambersburg, passed into God’s Paradise on Friday morning, August 12, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Elise, of 52 years; sons David (Elizabeth) of Boise, ID, and Michael of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Adan, Everett, and Alexandra Overcash; one sister Jill (Larry) Witter; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was the son of the late Ginny and Jay Overcash.
Dorothy Ann Kopas obituary 1930~2022
Dorothy Ann Kopas, age 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living. Born in Newark, NJ on December 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Catharine (Cump) Hause. Dorothy, also known as “Dot” to her friends, worked at Letterkenny...
Theresa Ann Reese obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Theresa Ann Reese (Byrne), 92, of Sheely Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born September 16, 1929 in Patton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Delphine (McConnell) Byrne. Mrs. Reese was a graduate of Cresson High School with the...
Walter L Bragunier obituary 1932~2022
Walter L. Bragunier, Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away August 7, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Raleigh F. Bragunier, Sr. and Matilda Gail (Baker) Bragunier. Walter was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family...
Joseph E Heltzel obituary 1946~2022
Joseph E Heltzel, 75, formerly of Gettysburg, PA went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 15, 1946 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of the late Lawrence and Genevieve “Jeannie” (Brackett) Heltzel. He was the husband of...
Mildred L Tayman obituary 1934~2022
Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022 our family lost an extraordinary woman, our Mother, Mildred L Tayman, of Chambersburg. Born December 24, 1934 in Derby, VA, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Flo (Phillips) Wells. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. We are all heartbroken and still trying to accept that she is gone.
Hildegard B “Hilde” Rook obituary 1939~2022
Hildegard B “Hilde” Rook, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on August 10, 2022 at 11:11 p.m. She was born in Munich, Germany on September 16, 1939 to Karl and Barbara Schrembs. Hilde Came to America and married the love of her life, Samuel N....
Carol E Shatzley obituary 1945~2022
Carol E Shatzley (Fields), 77, of Pleasant Hall, passed away the morning of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late George Walter Simon and Edith Hadassah (Smith) Fields. Carol attended the Greenvillage Church of God,...
Dortha E Neil obituary 1945~2022
Dortha E Neil (Wise), 77, of Chambersburg, PA went to be with her loving husband at the feet of Jesus on Monday, August 8, 2022 in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Johnson) Wise. She was a...
Ilene R Minnich obituary 1923~2022
Mrs. Ilene R Minnich (Etter), 99, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Hearthstone Retirement Home, Waynesboro. Born July 21, 1923 in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Viva E. (Smith) Etter. Mrs. Minnich was a graduate of Quincy High School with...
Mary E Flohr obituary 1944~2022
Mary E Flohr (Staley), 78, of 1703 Willow Point Rd Effingham, SC died Sunday, August 7, 2022 at MUSC Florence Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born July 20, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Elliot and Margaret Wetzel Staley. She was predeceased by her husband...
Michael R Krugh obituary 1958~2022
Michael R Krugh, 64, of Amberson, PA and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 19, 1958 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John and Helen Melius Krugh. A graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Mike...
David Russell Tyson Jr. obituary 1959~2022
We regretfully announce the passing of David Russell Tyson Jr., 62, on July 13, 2022. David had a difficult battle with Transverse Myelitis. David passed away surrounded by his wife Sheila of 27 years, his daughter Jacqueline Dijon, and friend Kelly Lehmann. He grew up in McCandless Township. He was...
