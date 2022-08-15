Read full article on original website
BBC
Aldershot chairman Shahid Azeem 'embarrassed' by fan behaviour at Boreham Wood
Aldershot Town chairman Shahid Azeem said the club are "hanging their heads in shame" following disorder by their supporters during their away victory at Boreham Wood on Tuesday. Stewards reported fans verbally abusing home goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, while damage was reported to the stadium. Aldershot have apologised to Ashmore and...
Chelsea Are The Only EPL Club To Have Spent More Than Nottingham Forest This Summer
Forest continued their remarkable summer spending spree on Friday by making Morgan Gibbs-White the most expensive signing in the club's history.
BBC
Liam Delap: Stoke City sign Manchester City striker on season-long loan deal
Stoke City have signed Manchester City striker Liam Delap on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Potters player and now first-team coach Rory Delap, has made six appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions. He could make his Stoke debut against Sunderland...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?
It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
BBC
'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
BBC
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
Spacey-Cale’s Southampton target WSL as ‘amazing journey’ continues
Coach and former England international hopes to build on recent promotions with a strong season in the Championship
'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor
Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League
BBC
Ryan Giggs: Trial hears 'final goodbye' letter from ex-girlfriend
Kate Greville wrote a "final goodbye" letter to ex-football star Ryan Giggs three days before he allegedly assaulted her, a jury has heard. The letter details his alleged infidelities with at least eight women. Mr Giggs' defence team read out the letter, which began: "I know pretty much everything you...
Sarel Erwee’s game of patience pays off after taking scenic route to the top | Andy Bull
South Africa opener has come into the Test side via the Surrey Premier League and his gritty style frustrated England at Lord’s
SB Nation
Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea Approach
Former Liverpool FC Sporting Director Michael Edwards has informed Chelsea that he will not be working for them. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football”, which is what most Liverpool fans thought he was going to do when he announced his plans to leave his position in November last year.
