ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Award-Winning Boka Group Will Open a New Sushi and Robata House In Lakeview

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKDMC_0hHvfnUA00

Chef Gene Kato is bringing his robata to a new venue, Itoko, which will cap off the final trio of restaurants at a historic Lakeview location at the former Southport Lanes. Kato, who has served as executive chef of Boka, a sprawling restaurant group, is said to be part of a new 2,000-square-foot, two-floor restaurant.

The much-anticipated Japanese restaurant will be housed in an 118-year-old building at 3325 N. Southport Avenue. Though the new restaurant, Itoko, will be much smaller than Momotaro’s 11,000-square-foot space, where Kato also served as an executive chef, it’s an opportunity to bring his classic grill and lauded hand rolls to a new audience of diners. Itoko, which will feature a 650-square foot private upstairs dining room, is said to cover about 2,750 square feet on the first floor.

Boka group founders Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz have worked with Chef Kato on numerous ventures– many of which have found acclaim thanks to Kato’s menu. Now, as the Boka Restaurant Group finishes up the details on the third and final prong of the Southport Corridor project, plans have gone into place to bring Itoko to life. Boka has enlisted Brand Bureau, to design and curate the space– who also designed Momotaro. Itoko will apparently be a sharp blend of Japanese and Scandinavian influences.

While details on the menu are still underwraps but the group promises to bring about surprises, offering up hand rolls, and eventually omakase, along with a potential sake program. Itoko, which will be led by Kato, plans to open this winter and join a trio of popular spots like Lee Wolen’s GG’s Chicken Shop, and soon-to-open Stephanie Izard’s Little Goat Diner at the former bowling space, Southport Lanes.

The chef, who previously worked at Sumi, a now closed River North spot, is bringing his vision to the new menu. Itoko, which means ‘cousin’ in Japanese, will be part of the group that created the ever-popular Momotaro, but will have its own identity with signature dishes, drinks and design– though there could be a few signature items that overlap.

Address: 3325 N. Southport Ave. Chicago, IL 60657

[Featured photo via: Brand Bureau]

See also: Small Cheval Brings Its Famous Burgers, Beer, And Shakes To A New Hyde Park Location

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

Lake Effect Brewing Is Moving Into An Old Auto Repair Shop In Avondale

An old building in Avondale, which once held a popular auto repair shop is said to house the new Lake Effect Brewing Company. Located between Milwaukee and Hamlin avenues, the unassuming building will soon host operations for the brewery, with plans for a taproom to open by spring.  The well-known brewery, which is still located on the Northwest Side until their move in December, is moving to 3076 N. Milwaukee Ave. to inhabit the larger space, making room for the brewery’s expansive beer production. The old one story building will also have an indoor taproom, and a beer garden in the back. This marks the brewery’s first foray into opening a taproom!  Initially, the brewery was moving to an old firehouse in Jefferson Park, but backed out of plans due to the project trajectory. Now, they’re moving into a former GMG Volkswagen auto repair shop, which recently closed down after years in the neighborhood. 
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Hidden Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station Serves Up The Best Burgers In Rogers Park

Burger Bite sits at 1500 W. Devon Ave. in a spot connected to a neighborhood gas station. Yet, it has gained a large following of devoted diners– coming from all over the city to try out classic meat and veggie burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs.  The entrance to the diner draws you in, standing out from the crowd in classic black, white, and red decor. Don’t forget about the bright neon signs, either! The small restaurant is attached to the gas station but it indeed has its own entrance, making it almost a separate experience altogether.  Inside, the space is unassuming, with sweet ice cream signs and a classic diner feel. The place gets unanimously positive reviews across the board, with local residents and out-of-towners chiming in to voice their feedback on the fantastic burgers, prime fries, and delicious shakes. The Cowboy Burger, which is served with mild cheddar cheese, bacon, an onion ring, and BBQ sauce, seems to be particularly popular. They also do bacon and cheese topped hotdogs and the classic Chicago style dog as well. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter

Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit.  As for who’s...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Lakeview#Design#Food Drink#Japanese#Chef Kato#The Boka Restaurant Group#Brand Bureau#Scandinavian
skokie.org

Village Statement on Possible Westfield Old Orchard Sale

During the recent creation of the Westfield Old Orchard Business District, the possibility of mall ownership changes or joint ventures were contemplated and addressed by Village leaders in the agreement between the Village of Skokie and Westfield Old Orchard. “The possibility always exists for significant properties to change ownership, as...
SKOKIE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone

“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Secret Chicago

Jeremy Allen White From FX’s The Bear Just Visited Chicago’s Famous Mr. Beef On Orleans

The star of The Bear recently made a visit to the iconic Italian sandwich shop on Orleans St. If you’ve seen the show on Hulu, you’ll probably recognize the restaurant setting as it is based on Chicago’s authentic Italian beef sandwich joint, Mr. Beef. In real life, Mr. Beef on Orleans is located at 666 N Orleans St. and serves up original Italian beef sandwiches for hungry customers. The restaurant itself got a surprise visit from The Bear star yesterday as he stopped by for a sandwich as part of his segment for a local news network.  The Bear follows Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) a brilliant young chef who leaves the fine dining world to run his family’s sandwich shop in Chicago. The fictitious restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, is said to be located in River North. 
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become A Members Only Club

A space formerly known as Maxim’s de Paris, which served French cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians, and celebrities from 1963 to 1983, is set to become a private club.  The interior, which once was Maxim’s de Paris, has been a city-run space for the last 22 years. Now, Gold Coast’s Astor Tower iconic space will be revived as an exclusive neighborhood social club. 
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1212 Vine Avenue #2B

Welcome home to Vine Place! Completed in 2020, Vine Place Apartments bring new luxurious residences to one of Chicago's most desirable suburbs - Park Ridge, Illinois. Plentiful amenities include heated indoor parking, video-monitored security system, upgraded fitness center, and a beautifully landscaped yard. Choose from multiple unique two and three bedroom apartments to fit your lifestyle. The spacious homes boast open concepts with high-end finishes including designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, stunning master suites, in-unit full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies. Vine Place Apartments are located a short distance from downtown Park Ridge, which provides a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment choices. From condominium-quality finishes to smart home features, at Vine Place Apartments you'll enjoy modern amenities and upgraded finishes designed to enhance your modern lifestyle. All 22 units feature a private balcony, high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, soft-close white Shaker-style cabinets, quartz counters with kitchen peninsulas, walk-in showers, large custom closets and in-unit, full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include an elevator, heated indoor garage, fob-access entrances with intercoms, security camera surveillance, package receiving room, fitness center, secure storage lockers, and indoor bicycle storage. Vine Place is a pet-friendly building with a dog-washing station.
PARK RIDGE, IL
Secret Chicago

These Private Shipping Container Gym Pods Are Perfect For Gym-Troverts

The global pandemic brought about many changes to our day-to-day lives. Once lockdowns and quarantine rules began to ease around the world we were forced to expeditiously innovate and invent, finding new ways to seek a state of normalcy while maintaining safety in public spaces. One of these innovations came in the shape of private gym pods which popped up in Fulton Market. A collection of shipping containers were turned into private gym pods featuring state-of-the-art air filtration technology and the high-intensity interval training equipment found in gyms. With the pandemic still lingering and winter ruling out outdoor exercise, the...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
OAK PARK, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
401
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy