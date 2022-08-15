SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Kelly Flemings talks about how on Saturday, August 20, the Soddy-Daisy Community Library, along with co-sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority will host the WILD Community Elevation Celebration and Movie in the Park at Veterans Park, 9000 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN. The event will take place between 5:00p - 8:30p, with the movie beginning at 9p. It is the culmination of the SDCL WILD Summer of Reading Program. The purpose of the event is to celebrate literacy, the non-profits who work so hard and service the Soddy-Daisy area, and to bring the community together for a night of fun.

