COVID-19 case rates in Tennessee among school-aged children on rise, state 5th nationally
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The number of school-aged children testing positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee is on the rise since the start of the school year, following the state's trend as a whole. According to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) report for the week ending August 11th, 5,140 children between the ages...
Tennessee teacher's video sharing book ban frustrations goes viral
A video of a Tennessee teacher is now circulating the internet, showing the frustrations from some educators on a statewide book ban, where more people have a say on what students have access to. With the new state law, teachers must get all the books in their classroom approved, before...
$1.6 billion surplus of tax revenue for Tennessee: Could it help consumers?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The cost for basic items, food, and rent continues to climb. But, so does Tennessee's tax revenue. According to the US Joint Economic Committee, Tennessee inflation ranks below the national average. But has climbed significantly since last year. But there are some options for lawmakers to...
Slavery, religious leaders, & unions on November ballot to amend State Constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. Tennessee voters this November will be voting not just on who leads the state, but also amendments which could affect their workplace, allow religious leaders to hold office, and change age-old language in the State Constitution.
Tennessee family tells man they want to keep his missing cat as a birthday gift
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knoxville man was contacted by a family that says they found his missing cat but plan to keep the cat as birthday gift to their daughter.
Soddy-Daisy Community Library's WILD Community Elevation Celebration, Movie in the Park
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Kelly Flemings talks about how on Saturday, August 20, the Soddy-Daisy Community Library, along with co-sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority will host the WILD Community Elevation Celebration and Movie in the Park at Veterans Park, 9000 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN. The event will take place between 5:00p - 8:30p, with the movie beginning at 9p. It is the culmination of the SDCL WILD Summer of Reading Program. The purpose of the event is to celebrate literacy, the non-profits who work so hard and service the Soddy-Daisy area, and to bring the community together for a night of fun.
Chattanoogan among winners of Tennessee elk hunt, TWRF raffle winners announced
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Friday was a big day for Tennessee sportsman, at least those who participated in a pair of drawings by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation (TWRF). TWRA ELK PERMIT RECIPIENTS. About 11,000 people submitted applications to TWRA for one of...
Tennessee couple goes viral after using Olive Garden for Italy themed engagement photos
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee couple's engagement photos are going viral for their creative way of using a chain restaurant to create a European atmosphere. Cookeville couple Carlsey and soon to be husband Caden have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in July and plan to get married in October, so they decided to get a photographer to have engagement photos taken.
Several Tennessee Valley High School teams kick off the football season on Thursday night
CLEVELAND, Tn — Bradley Central starts off the season with a 53-13 win over a talented Brainerd Panthers team. The Bears will play county rival Walker Valley in week 2. The Brainerd Panthers will play Howard next week. In other games on Thursday night, Red Bank beat Cleveland 35-12.
