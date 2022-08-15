ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

Tennessee teacher's video sharing book ban frustrations goes viral

A video of a Tennessee teacher is now circulating the internet, showing the frustrations from some educators on a statewide book ban, where more people have a say on what students have access to. With the new state law, teachers must get all the books in their classroom approved, before...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Slavery, religious leaders, & unions on November ballot to amend State Constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. Tennessee voters this November will be voting not just on who leads the state, but also amendments which could affect their workplace, allow religious leaders to hold office, and change age-old language in the State Constitution.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Soddy-Daisy Community Library's WILD Community Elevation Celebration, Movie in the Park

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Kelly Flemings talks about how on Saturday, August 20, the Soddy-Daisy Community Library, along with co-sponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority will host the WILD Community Elevation Celebration and Movie in the Park at Veterans Park, 9000 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN. The event will take place between 5:00p - 8:30p, with the movie beginning at 9p. It is the culmination of the SDCL WILD Summer of Reading Program. The purpose of the event is to celebrate literacy, the non-profits who work so hard and service the Soddy-Daisy area, and to bring the community together for a night of fun.
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WTVC

Tennessee couple goes viral after using Olive Garden for Italy themed engagement photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee couple's engagement photos are going viral for their creative way of using a chain restaurant to create a European atmosphere. Cookeville couple Carlsey and soon to be husband Caden have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in July and plan to get married in October, so they decided to get a photographer to have engagement photos taken.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
