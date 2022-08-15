Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
WTAJ
Destination PA: Hanover Trolley Trail
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding. A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
Sunflower festivals and fields in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
Whether you're looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
Spotted lanternflies are spreading in the U.S.
Ever since the spotted lanternfly first appeared in Berks County, Pa., in 2014 (arriving from its home in Asia), this invasive species has been booking it across the United States. Recent reports indicate the bugs have settled in New York, Canada, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina, and now, according to...
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
abc27.com
Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
These are the 35 stores you’d most like to see open in central Pa.
Trader Joe’s and REI Co-op have recently made their debuts in the Harrisburg area. And WaWa is about to open a number of new stores here as well.
Atlas Obscura
Big Chiques Bridge #4
Also known as Schenck’s Mill Bridge, this single span, double burr arch covered truss bridge spans Chiques Creek at the intersection of South Erisman Road and Schenck Road, and is one of less than 30 covered bridges remaining in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Constructed in 1847 by Charles Malhorn and...
WGAL
Crews to spray for mosquitoes in parts of York County Wednesday night
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County will be spraying for mosquitoes to combat the West Nile Virus Wednesday night. The county's mosquito disease control program along with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will use a sprayer mounted onto a truck in the following areas:. Conewago Township. Dover Township.
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
Spotted lanternfly squashing was once all the rage in Pennsylvania. Is that zeal fading?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Much like HitchBOT, the hitchhiking robot, spotted lanternflies made it to Pennsylvania and were immediately targeted for annihilation. In some ways, the robot — a Canadian traveler and social experiment famously dismembered on a roadside in Philly — got off easy. The lanternfly,...
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
susquehannastyle.com
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy
This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
WGAL
Memorial company accused of cheating customers barred from doing business in Pennsylvania
A memorial company that is the focus of an 8 On Your Side investigation is barred from doing business in Pennsylvania for now. The Stefan family's business is accused of cheating families out of thousands of dollars. The attorney general's office filed a lawsuit last year asking the court to...
Suspect in Pelosi laptop theft wants off house arrest to visit Pa. Renaissance Faire
A Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol wants to be let out of house arrest to visit the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend, according to court documents. Riley Williams, 25, filed the request in federal court...
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
WITF
