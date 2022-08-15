Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
17-year-old charged for fatal shooting at Brentwood gym
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting that took place at a Brentwood gym last week. One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting, which took place at a 24 Hour Fitness, 5961 Lone Tree Way. […]
crimevoice.com
SFPD Makes Arrest in Tenderloin Shooting
Originally Published by: San Francisco Police Department Facebook Page:. “On July 6, 2022, at approximately 12:51 a.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the unit block of McAllister Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 57-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim told investigators that she was outside when she suddenly felt burning sensations in her upper body and realized she had been struck by gunfire.
San Jose police make 5th arrest in string of home invasion robberies
Israel Mejia, 24, has been charged with home invasion robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to […]
5th serial home invasion suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection to a string of violent home invasions around San Jose, police said Wednesday. San Jose Police Department detectives identified the fifth suspect as 24-year-old Israel Mejia. Mejia was apprehended Tuesday and booked into jail on charges of home invasion robbery, burglary, and […]
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
Concord police respond to fatal crash on Monument Boulevard
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Another East Bay business burglarized overnight
The Oakland Police department is investigating yet another burglary, according to a statement from OPD.
Bag with $5,000 cash stolen from El Cerrito Wells Fargo customer
A group of armed suspects robbed a person of $5,000 in cash while in line at a bank on August 8, according to a Nixle report from the El Cerrito Police Department.
Concord police respond to ‘significant’ vehicle crash
Police in are on the scene of a vehicle accident on Monument Boulevard, according to a tweet from Concord Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knife-wielding thieves target beloved SJ bakery; surveillance footage details attack
Surveillance video shows the group roaming through the bakery, demanding money and a safe. Two minutes was all it took for the thieves to get in and out- missing police by moments- as an officer was sitting in front of the bakery while the attack was happening in the back.
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
$100K worth of cocaine, $320K cash recovered in Santa Rosa home
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to a residential burglary alarm on Tuesday and looked into a possible drug trafficking case after finding a “large quantity” of narcotics inside the home, the department announced in a Nixle alert. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found and recovered $320,000 in cash, […]
Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested
(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.According to SF police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave. at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to...
SFist
Two Alleged Gang Members Found Guilty of Federal Murder Charges In 2019 Fillmore Heritage Center Shooting
Two men who are said to be members of San Francisco's Mac Block gang have been found guilty by a federal jury of killing one man and injuring several others in a March 2019 shooting at a memorial service on Fillmore Street — and they were convicted under federal racketeering charges which come with life sentences.
$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
2 men face 10 felony charges in attempted East Bay watch robbery
Two men are facing 10 combined felony charges between them after they allegedly attempted to rob a couple at an East Bay shopping center. They allegedly tried to steal a man’s high-end watch and rammed a woman’s SUV “several times.”
Comments / 0