The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their second meeting of August. After the prayer and pledge the board moved into the agenda items. First up was a proposed rezoning ordinance for property on Rocky Mound Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission heard a request to rezone some property on Rocky Mound Road from R-2 to I-2 (light industrial). Tyson is requesting the change. The land currently houses the Tyson Hatchery. City Manager Catherine Cook said there have been questions about a creek which might be affected. It has been determined the creek flows away from Emerald Village and the Pinecrest/Dodd Street neighborhood. Also, questions about wastewater were answered. The P & Z Commission voted to recommend the zoning change. Cook also discussed how the lift station is working and noted the lines had been smoke tested. Discussion ensued. Mike Davis of Tyson spoke. He noted when evaluating a new site for a hatchery they realized the zoning needed to be updated. City Attorney Randy Wright read the ordinance out loud. The board approved the ordinance and the emergency clause.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO