Kay King Stark
Kay passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, with her son by her side. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on July 27, 1936, to Marguerite and Karl King Jr. Kay spent her childhood in Prescott, Arkansas. She was the first Nevada County Fair Queen. Kay met Johnny Stark...
Martin Sanders Special Guest at 67 Gas & Grill August 23rd
August 23rd will be Bluegrass Night at the 67 Gas & Grill in downtown Emmet. The music starts at 6pm and will feature special guest Martin Sanders from Magnolia. Sanders is a well-known Bluegrass Banjo Picker and will also be singing. He’ll be joined by the Gas & Grill regulars. The public is invited.
Jimmie Smith Charged With Harassment
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jimmie Smith, 66, of Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with harassment and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 900 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Sponsors sought for Fall Festival
PRESCOTT – Thursday is the deadline to have your Fall Festival sponsorships in to the Chamber of Commerce to have your sponsorship listed on the festival shirts and other print materials. If you would like to be a 2022 festival sponsor, please contact Jamie at 870-887-2101. We are beyond...
Darrel Finch Charged With Domestic Battery
On August 12, 2022 at approximately 1:25pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Darrel Finch, 35, Hope, AR. Mr. Finch was arrested and charged with 2 counts of domestic battery in the 2nd degree, and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Finch was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope Senior Citizens Center Holds Health Fair
The Hope Senior Citizens Center at 102 South Main in downtown Hope held a health fair on Wednesday. Several vendors were on hand and the seniors were treated to frito chili pies. Everyone had a great time!
Jones event rescheduled
PRESCOTT – Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones will not be appearing in Prescott Tuesday, Aug. 23, as there is a conflict with the Curley Wolf football team opening its season at War Memorial Stadium. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
Derrick Woodley Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Woodley was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Woodley and was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Charlie Sanford Charged With Possession of Meth
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Sanford, 34, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Sanford was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 2400 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Sanford was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Jones Visits Hope
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Jones visited Hope Wednesday afternoon. Jones met with supporters are Terry Powell’s Grocery. Jones is undertaking a “walk across Arkansas” program. “It’s about neighbors talking to neighbors” said Jones. “It’s about getting out in Arkansas….We did a 75 county tour once and this is the second 75 county tour we’re doing, walking a mile with Arkansans” said Jones. He said they’re “having real conversations about issues that matter, about their own life stories and about their vision for the state. That’s what I wanted to do, that’s what we wanted to do and that’s what I’m excited about”.
HWL meeting set, closing announced
HOPE – The HWL Commission virtual and in person meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. to listen to the meeting dial 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID 849 7184 9244, press # for the participant code, then enter the password 275922#. Please place your phone on mute during the meeting.
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their second meeting of August. After the prayer and pledge the board moved into the agenda items. First up was a proposed rezoning ordinance for property on Rocky Mound Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission heard a request to rezone some property on Rocky Mound Road from R-2 to I-2 (light industrial). Tyson is requesting the change. The land currently houses the Tyson Hatchery. City Manager Catherine Cook said there have been questions about a creek which might be affected. It has been determined the creek flows away from Emerald Village and the Pinecrest/Dodd Street neighborhood. Also, questions about wastewater were answered. The P & Z Commission voted to recommend the zoning change. Cook also discussed how the lift station is working and noted the lines had been smoke tested. Discussion ensued. Mike Davis of Tyson spoke. He noted when evaluating a new site for a hatchery they realized the zoning needed to be updated. City Attorney Randy Wright read the ordinance out loud. The board approved the ordinance and the emergency clause.
Karavious Eason Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Karavious Eason, 24, of Nashville, AR. Mr. Eason was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, driving while intoxicated drugs, and refusal to submit to BAC. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Eason was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope police log
On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
