Traffic Collision near McKinley Street Left Several Injured. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m., on eastbound 91, near McKinley Street. According to investigators, Heatley intentionally rammed three vehicles, one of which was a Tesla, with her Jeep Wrangler. The impact of the collision caused two cars to leave the road. It also left the drivers of the Tesla and the other two vehicles with significant injuries. Heatley then left the scene without rendering aid to the victims.

CORONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO