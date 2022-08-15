ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

L.A. Weekly

Robert Colarossi Killed in Rear-End Accident on Interstate 10 [Beaumont, CA]

51-Year-Old Victim Fatally Struck in Two-Vehicle Collision near Highland Springs Avenue. Police responded to the westbound lanes of I-10, just east of Highland Springs Avenue around 6:32 a.m. Investigators say a white Jeep Compass was disabled in the No. 3 lane due to lost power. The Jeep driver then activated...
BEAUMONT, CA
NBC San Diego

Driver to Stand Trial for High-Speed Chase, Crash that Injured 8 in Encinitas

The man accused of causing serious injuries to his passengers and others during a high-speed chase and crash in Encinitas will stand trial later this year. On April 24, the driver of a Nissan Sentra, later identified by the California Highway Patrol as Gabriel Mirelez, was going an estimated 100 mph on Interstate 5 around 8:30 a.m., investigators said.
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Who Holed Up in El Cajon House Fire Is Found Dead: SDSO

Shortly after noon on Friday, law enforcement officials confirmed that a man who holed up inside a burning home had been found dead. The incident prompted the callout of a SWAT team to a residence in the unincorporated area of El Cajon that burned for hours. Investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Dodge Charger Driver with Minor in Car Jailed After Mission Bay Street Takeover

An 18-year-old man suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday and facing felony child endangerment charges. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, San Diego Police and California Highway Patrol officers learned of six locations where takeovers were planned and spotted a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kaylynn Marie Heatley Arrested after Injury Crash on 91 Freeway [Corona, CA]

Traffic Collision near McKinley Street Left Several Injured. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m., on eastbound 91, near McKinley Street. According to investigators, Heatley intentionally rammed three vehicles, one of which was a Tesla, with her Jeep Wrangler. The impact of the collision caused two cars to leave the road. It also left the drivers of the Tesla and the other two vehicles with significant injuries. Heatley then left the scene without rendering aid to the victims.
CORONA, CA

