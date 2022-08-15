Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed in Coronado crash identified
A woman who was killed in an early morning crash last month in Coronado was publicly identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
21-year-old driver killed in crash into traffic light pole
A 21-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Thursday morning in El Cajon, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Robert Colarossi Killed in Rear-End Accident on Interstate 10 [Beaumont, CA]
51-Year-Old Victim Fatally Struck in Two-Vehicle Collision near Highland Springs Avenue. Police responded to the westbound lanes of I-10, just east of Highland Springs Avenue around 6:32 a.m. Investigators say a white Jeep Compass was disabled in the No. 3 lane due to lost power. The Jeep driver then activated...
NBC San Diego
Driver to Stand Trial for High-Speed Chase, Crash that Injured 8 in Encinitas
The man accused of causing serious injuries to his passengers and others during a high-speed chase and crash in Encinitas will stand trial later this year. On April 24, the driver of a Nissan Sentra, later identified by the California Highway Patrol as Gabriel Mirelez, was going an estimated 100 mph on Interstate 5 around 8:30 a.m., investigators said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Speeding Harley rider killed running red light
A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle through a red light downtown was hit by a Prius driver and killed early Friday morning, police said.
Man killed in North County pickup truck crash identified
A 27-year-old driver killed in a July pickup truck crash in North County was identified Thursday, county medical officials said.
Driver killed in high-speed crash on I-15 identified
The identity of a driver killed in a high-speed crash when his vehicle struck a box truck on the side of a San Diego freeway was released Thursday by county medical officials.
NBC San Diego
Man Who Holed Up in El Cajon House Fire Is Found Dead: SDSO
Shortly after noon on Friday, law enforcement officials confirmed that a man who holed up inside a burning home had been found dead. The incident prompted the callout of a SWAT team to a residence in the unincorporated area of El Cajon that burned for hours. Investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the man died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Mother, Daughter on E-Bike Struck By SUV Weeks After Husband Asked City Council for Safer Streets
Weeks after appearing before the same Carlsbad City Council to call for traffic safety -- and with a tragedy in between -- a husband who lost his wife in a deadly electric bicycle crash once again stood before the council with an emotional plea to take action. "I said [weeks...
L.A. Weekly
Joseph Pajares Estrella Dies in High-Speed Collision on Interstate 15 [San Diego, CA]
27-Year-Old Driver Killed in Box-Truck Accident near Friars Road. Shortly before 1:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Friars Road. Investigators say Estrella was driving a Toyota sedan north on the highway at high rates of speed when he veered right. There, he rear-ended a box-truck that was stopped...
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Estancia Parking Lot [Irvine, CA]
IRVINE, CA (August 18, 2022) – Tuesday, a pedestrian accident in the Estancia parking lot claimed the life of a 23-month-old toddler. The collision happened, on August 16th, at around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of the Estancia Apartments parking lot. According to reports, an Amazon truck was...
North County house blaze kills couple
A woman died from her injuries Wednesday, a day after her husband's death in an Escondido house fire, first responders said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Driver had child in car during street ‘takeover’
A man was arrested on suspicion of participating in an illegal street takeover with a minor in his car, San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.
Small plane hits SUV before crashing near El Cajon freeway
A small plane crashed Thursday morning near a freeway in El Cajon, injuring the pilot.
Motorcyclist killed in North County crash
A 63-year-old man died Tuesday after he lost control of his motorcycle on the roadway and was ejected into a car in Fallbrook, authorities said.
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
Dodge Charger Driver with Minor in Car Jailed After Mission Bay Street Takeover
An 18-year-old man suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday and facing felony child endangerment charges. Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, San Diego Police and California Highway Patrol officers learned of six locations where takeovers were planned and spotted a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
Neighbors reflect on passing of couple in Escondido house fire
Residents in an Escondido neighborhood shared their thoughts on a couple who died in a house fire earlier this week.
L.A. Weekly
Kaylynn Marie Heatley Arrested after Injury Crash on 91 Freeway [Corona, CA]
Traffic Collision near McKinley Street Left Several Injured. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m., on eastbound 91, near McKinley Street. According to investigators, Heatley intentionally rammed three vehicles, one of which was a Tesla, with her Jeep Wrangler. The impact of the collision caused two cars to leave the road. It also left the drivers of the Tesla and the other two vehicles with significant injuries. Heatley then left the scene without rendering aid to the victims.
L.A. Weekly
Margarita Rosales Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash on Lake Street [Lake Elsinore, CA]
32-Year-Old Woman Arrested after DUI Hit-and-Run near Grand Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., in the 2900 block of Lake Street near Grand Avenue. Per reports, Rosales was driving north when she struck a sedan that was turning east onto Lakeshore Drive. Upon impact, Rosales fled...
Comments / 2