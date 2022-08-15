SE 1/4 SEC. 1, T10, R 11 W. TO THE PLAINTIFF AT THE PRESENT TIME BUT WHICH WILL BE ADDED HERETO BY. To: Defendants All the heirs at Law of CLARENCE BURNS and A, B, C, and all other persons or entities claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder or other interest in the defendant lands described hereinabove, where true name is unknown to the plaintiff at the present time but which will be added hereto by amendment when ascertained, Defendant, you are hereby notified that the Petitioner in the above-styled action has filed a Amended Complaint to Quiet Title concerning the above described property in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2022, and that by reason of an Order for Service of Summons by Publication entered by the Court on the 10th day of August, 2022, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve the Honorable J. Shane Cook, Attorney for the Petitioner, whose address is: Post Office Box 658, Haleyville, Alabama 35565, a Response to the Complaint on or before the 15th day of October, 2022 or a Judgment by Default will be entered against you.

