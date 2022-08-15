Read full article on original website
Related
mynwapaper.com
Teddy Keith Raley
Teddy Keith Raley, 86, of Double Springs, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hendrix Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born December 12, 1935 to Roy Edward and Coray Myrtle Raley. Teddy started to work for the United States Postal Service in the late 1950s as a letter carrier. In 1970, he became a postal inspector- a role he would serve in until his retirement in 1990. Teddy enjoyed traveling with his family and was a member of Double Springs Church of Christ.
mynwapaper.com
Johnnie Kimbrough
Johnnie Kimbrough, 59, of Haleyville, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Lakeland Community Hospital. He was born on July 23, 1963 in Haleyville to Kenneth Kimbrough and Barbara Jean Kelly Kimbrough. Visitation will be held at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022,...
mynwapaper.com
Carol Ann Pace Cason
Carol Ann Pace Cason, 64, of Haleyville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center with her loving family surrounding her. She was born on Aug. 2, 1958 in Chicago, Ill. to Arlie and Anna Rico Pace. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt,...
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Appointment - Roger Dale Wilson
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration has been granted Beverly Machelle Farley, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Roger Dale Wilson, deceased, on the 10th day of August, 2022, by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County,. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynwapaper.com
Young Farmers Charity Golf Tournament set for Sept. 24
The tournament will be a four-man scramble at $220 per team. Mulligan packages are $30, and include one mulligan per player, one throw and one power drive. The tournament will also include a longest drive and closest to the pin contest. Payouts are $500 for first place; $300 for second...
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Summons to Defendants
SE 1/4 SEC. 1, T10, R 11 W. TO THE PLAINTIFF AT THE PRESENT TIME BUT WHICH WILL BE ADDED HERETO BY. To: Defendants All the heirs at Law of CLARENCE BURNS and A, B, C, and all other persons or entities claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder or other interest in the defendant lands described hereinabove, where true name is unknown to the plaintiff at the present time but which will be added hereto by amendment when ascertained, Defendant, you are hereby notified that the Petitioner in the above-styled action has filed a Amended Complaint to Quiet Title concerning the above described property in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2022, and that by reason of an Order for Service of Summons by Publication entered by the Court on the 10th day of August, 2022, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve the Honorable J. Shane Cook, Attorney for the Petitioner, whose address is: Post Office Box 658, Haleyville, Alabama 35565, a Response to the Complaint on or before the 15th day of October, 2022 or a Judgment by Default will be entered against you.
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Public Auction
By virtue of Lessee’s Agreement on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., a public auction will be held on the premises of A+ Self Storage, Highway 278, Double Springs, AL 35553, for the purpose of disposing of the merchandise belonging to. James and Anita Creel. 319 Old School...
mynwapaper.com
Arley Council votes to help water customers
ADECA was tasked with administering the program in March after Alabama received $11.1 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “to aid with residential water and wastewater service costs for low-income households,” according to a March 17 ADECA press release. At the...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville City Schools' first budget hearing Monday
HALEYVILLE - The Haleyville Board of Education will hold its first budget hearing for the school system’s 2023 fiscal year Monday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m. in the Haleyville Board of Education Conference Room in the Haleyville Board of Education Central Office. This meeting is open to the public,...
Comments / 0