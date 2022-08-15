Beverage specialist/consultant/educator Adam Bernbach was just a teenager with a summer job when he realized the hospitality industry had burrowed deep into his heart. Only a few years later — and before the age of 21! — he discovered a fascination and facility for working with wine and spirits. He spent 25 years in Washington, D.C., becoming the toast of the mixologist scene and a staple of nearly every Washington Post “Best of” list, as well as national and industry publications. But now he’s ours, Northwest Arkansas: Bernbach and his wife moved to Fayetteville last year to raise their toddler son. Luckily for us, Bernbach brought his passion and skills with him; he currently teaches at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food and acts as a consultant for both local and national companies. The Commons Bar/Cafe, located on the ground floor of TheatreSquared, is one of the establishments with whom he’s sharing his 20-plus years of experience as a bar director and general manager of some of D.C.’s hottest nightlife destinations. The innovative concept of a cafe/bar within a theater space is a new challenge for him.

