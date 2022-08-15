Read full article on original website
Michigan State Football 2022 Positional Preview: Special Teams
The Michigan State special teams group will look different at the kicker position in 2022, as longtime stalwart Matt Coghlin has finally departed the program after becoming the all-time leader at MSU in made field goals and points scored. However, for other positions, such as punter, the Spartans return some...
The Only Podcast (8-18-22) — Spartan Dawg For Life
On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk... (0-19) Tom Izzo is back at Michigan State. He was never gone, but he also is back. (19-38) AP Poll Comes out and please help us find the DISRESPEKT. COMMERCIAL WE THINK. (39-FIN) Position Previews: secondary and specialists. It...
