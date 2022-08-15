Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
Main Street Elizabethton announces Christmas Parade timeline
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street Elizabethton announced its holiday lineup on Thursday, naming the year’s theme and dates. According to a release from the organization, the parade will take place Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Silver Bells” and will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the annual Grand […]
Dog park, bike pump track slated for 5-acre Johnson City spot near city hall
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two signature Johnson City phenomena — bikes and dogs — could soon share a long-vacant 5 acres at the corner of State of Franklin Road and Legion Street. City commissioners will consider Thursday night allowing the so-called “burley pad” property to be used for a partially grant-funded dog park on […]
Kingsport Times-News
Visit Johnson City to host 4th annual Meet the Mountains Festival this weekend
JOHNSON CITY — The Meet the Mountains Festival will return to Founders Park this weekend for its fourth annual appearance. The festival is from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday. “Meet the Mountain Festival is a festival that showcases our region’s world class assets, being...
erwinrecord.net
Whitetop Mountain Band to perform for Jonesborough MOTS on Aug. 19
Music on the Square, a Jonesborough outdoor music series, will host the Whitetop Mountain Band in downtown Jonesborough on Friday, Aug. 19. Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Daytime Live in Downtown Greeneville
Amy talks with Jann Mirkov with Main Street Greeneville about some of the new businesses popping up in downtown Greeneville. Amy takes us inside Nickle Ridge Winery in downtown Greeneville. For more information visit them on Facebook!
New to Town: The Crazy Daisies
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
Go Blue Ridge
Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead
On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee
Excitement is on the horizon with the upcoming Appalachian Fair. The 2022 Fair runs from August 22-27. Our own Appalachian Fair is one of the longest-running fairs in the nation, establishing itself as the second largest fair in the state of Tennessee.
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' Tour
Cameo Theater in Bristol, VirginiaJohn Dabbs/Photographer. One of music's most recognizable harmony groups comes to Bristol's Cameo Theater this Saturday, August 20. The upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have become Country hits and earned them many of the music industry's accolades, including:
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Local writer pens book on Piney Flats history
PINEY FLATS — The history of Piney Flats lives on in the latest book from a local author, Robert Sorrell. Sorrell recently released his newest book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats.” According to a press release, the book covers the history of Piney Flats from the 1700s, when pioneer Daniel Boone roamed the area, to the development of Boone Lake and beyond.
‘We are always maxed out’ | Hawkins Co. Humane Society faces challenges as facility runs out of space
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although the Hawkins County Humane Society is at full capacity, people continue to drop off animals, even in unlocked cars and in the facility’s parking lot overnight. Reportedly, two dogs have been left in crates at the shelter door, one kitten was placed in a board member’s unlocked car and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive
ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
Outside investors, high demand to blame for rising rent in Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New data from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors shows that rent in the Tri-Cities is now 50 percent higher than before the pandemic. A release from the association said multi-family housing is the new “hot ticket” in commercial real estate, according to President Rick Chantry. The association reported the […]
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer Speedway offering free admission to weekend races
Volunteer Speedway has turned “Fan Appreciation Night” into a whole “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering free grandstand admission for both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions of racing are scheduled at the 4/10-mile dirt track for Friday night. They are: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. All of those are in action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
Comments / 1