Erwin, TN

WJHL

Main Street Elizabethton announces Christmas Parade timeline

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street Elizabethton announced its holiday lineup on Thursday, naming the year’s theme and dates. According to a release from the organization, the parade will take place Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Silver Bells” and will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the annual Grand […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
erwinrecord.net

Whitetop Mountain Band to perform for Jonesborough MOTS on Aug. 19

Music on the Square, a Jonesborough outdoor music series, will host the Whitetop Mountain Band in downtown Jonesborough on Friday, Aug. 19. Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Erwin, TN
Unicoi County, TN
Tennessee Lifestyle
wjhl.com

Daytime Live in Downtown Greeneville

Amy talks with Jann Mirkov with Main Street Greeneville about some of the new businesses popping up in downtown Greeneville. Amy takes us inside Nickle Ridge Winery in downtown Greeneville. For more information visit them on Facebook!
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

New to Town: The Crazy Daisies

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two friends are showcasing not only their work but also the work of other artisans across the region through their new storefront, ‘The Crazy Daisies’. The new shop brings unique T-shirt designs, jewelry, cups, and more to Blountville. The Crazy Daisies just opened on Highway 11-W. Co-Owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead

On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Tim Bailey
John M. Dabbs

Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month

Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
#Blooms#Parks And Recreation#Fertilizer#Flowers#Enhancements#Technical Education
Kingsport Times-News

Local writer pens book on Piney Flats history

PINEY FLATS — The history of Piney Flats lives on in the latest book from a local author, Robert Sorrell. Sorrell recently released his newest book, “The Story of Becoming Piney Flats.” According to a press release, the book covers the history of Piney Flats from the 1700s, when pioneer Daniel Boone roamed the area, to the development of Boone Lake and beyond.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive

ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Outside investors, high demand to blame for rising rent in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New data from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors shows that rent in the Tri-Cities is now 50 percent higher than before the pandemic. A release from the association said multi-family housing is the new “hot ticket” in commercial real estate, according to President Rick Chantry. The association reported the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Johnson City Press

Volunteer Speedway offering free admission to weekend races

Volunteer Speedway has turned “Fan Appreciation Night” into a whole “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering free grandstand admission for both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions of racing are scheduled at the 4/10-mile dirt track for Friday night. They are: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. All of those are in action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
CHURCH HILL, TN

