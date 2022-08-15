ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas DMV officers arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online, believed to be part of larger theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers from the Nevada DMV in Las Vegas last week arrested a man accused of selling stolen vehicles online, DMV officials said. David Pereira, 27, was arrested last Friday after trying to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for $27,000 on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace, according to DMV officials. Investigators […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District. Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday. The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

