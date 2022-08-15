Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported...
North Las Vegas police investigating shooting, one dead on scene
Police are investigating a homicide on the 3900 block of Coleman Street in North Las Vegas. Police say one victim is dead after a shooting.
Las Vegas police arrest woman for going 97 mph in a school zone
Las Vegas police arrested a woman on Friday, Aug. 12 for doing 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone without a driver's license or evidence of insurance.
Las Vegas DMV officers arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online, believed to be part of larger theft ring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers from the Nevada DMV in Las Vegas last week arrested a man accused of selling stolen vehicles online, DMV officials said. David Pereira, 27, was arrested last Friday after trying to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for $27,000 on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace, according to DMV officials. Investigators […]
19-year-old arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the investigation of a shooting on Aug. 1 in east Las Vegas.
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
North Las Vegas police arrest minor in case where 15-year-old died from overdose
Las Vegas police said that a minor has been arrested for second degree murder in regards to a case back in February where a 15-year-old middle schooler overdosed from fentanyl.
Fox5 KVVU
Man in critical condition after being hit by car near Camino Al Norte, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle near Craig and Camino Al Norte just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Public information officer Alexander Cuevas says preliminary information reveals a man in his 40s jaywalked and was hit by a...
North Las Vegas police arrest juvenile after teen’s death from fentanyl
North Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the death of a middle school student who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills.
news3lv.com
Body camera video captures intense Las Vegas police pursuit of carjacking suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police cameras captured frantic and chaotic moments as police officers tried to stop a carjacking suspect in a chase across Las Vegas last week. Video provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows the moment when Justin Venegas allegedly rammed head-on into a K9 sergeant's vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 11.
8newsnow.com
Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
I-Team: Student injured at Las Vegas firearms training class
One person was injured after the accidental discharge of a gun at a firearms training class, according to Metro Police.
Las Vegas man accused of running over, killing 6-year-old ‘felt his heartbeat fade’ before driving away
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of running over and killing a 6-year-old boy on Saturday told police he drove away from the scene because he was already on probation, an arrest report said. Michael Burdick, 21, was helping a friend move after being evicted when he allegedly hit the boy, who […]
Downtown Las Vegas rollover crash closes road
A rollover crash in downtown Las Vegas as resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of Casino Center before Charleston Boulevard.
L.A. Weekly
Several Injured in Rollover Cement Truck Collision on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 16, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, multiple victims were injured in a cement truck collision on Interstate 15. The rollover accident happened around 6:40 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Cheyenne Avenue, on August 4th. For reasons unknown, a cement truck overturned...
UPDATE: Las Vegas police look for missing 53-year-old man, ask public to use caution
UPDATE: Christopher Hughes has been contacted, according to police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man. Christopher Hughes was last seen Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. near Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-owner of Las Vegas dog grooming facility faces judge, banned from contact with animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former owner of a pet boarding and grooming facility in Las Vegas was ordered to stay away from all animals, take a class on humane and proper treatment of animals, and sentenced to 11 days in jail. The now-former owner of Pawzazz, Victor Garcia-Herrera,...
Las Vegas woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in death of pit bull
A Las Vegas woman who said she couldn't get back home in time from a trip to California to personally care for two pit bulls left for days on an outside porch faces animal cruelty charges in the death of one dog and mistreatment of the other, police said Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District. Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday. The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder...
