ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Graeme Souness attempts to clarify ‘man’s game’ comment but does not apologise

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxY1S_0hHvc33U00

Graeme Souness has attempted to clarify his remarks after refusing to apologise for calling football “a man’s game” as he gave his views on Tottenham’s Premier League draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

The former Liverpool player and manager’s comments as a pundit on Sky Sports have been met with a backlash, especially given he was sat next to ex-England midfielder Karen Carney at the time and they came in the wake of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 success last month.

“It’s a man’s game all of a sudden again,” Souness said while analysing the performance of referee Anthony Taylor following a feisty 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge which saw both Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Spurs counterpart Antonio Conte sent off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXxnC_0hHvc33U00

“I think we’ve got our football back, as I would enjoy football – men at it, blow for blow, and the referee letting them get on with it.”

Three-time Women’s Super League winner Eni Aluko and Beth England, part of the squad that won the Euros at Wembley, criticised the comments on social media.

In a statement released to the PA news agency through Sky, Souness said: “To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy.”

Asked earlier on talkSPORT if he regretted his comments, Souness replied: “Not a word of it.

To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy

Graeme Souness

“I’ve been advocating for years that the referees have such a major part to play in the success of the Premier League.

“We’ve got to be careful what we say today and I’ve not been very good at that, but we were becoming like other leagues.

“They were blowing the whistle all the time and it wasn’t a good watch. Our game has always been unique, more meaty, more in your face and more intense and we got away from that.

“My comments yesterday were saying we’ve got our game back. That is the kind of football I remember playing in.”

Chelsea forward England said on Twitter that Souness’ comments on Sky were a “disgraceful thing to say after the summer this country has just seen”.

Aluko, capped 102 times by England and now the sporting director of Angel City FC, posted: “Awkward turtles, Graeme Souness talking about “it’s a man’s game again” sat next to an England centurion Karen Carney, two weeks after @Lionesses end a 56 year wait and win European Championships.”

Minutes later, Aluko added: “Football is football. Played by women, men, boys and girls. Very simple.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United have reached agreement with Real Madrid for the big-money signing of midfielder Casemiro.Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and Brazil international Casemiro emerged this week as their main target.A statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro.We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro 🇧🇷#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2022“The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.“Casemiro has played over 500...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he is in talks with Chelsea over a contract extension.The German coach’s current deal already runs until 2024, but Chelsea’s new owners are keen to keep him in west London for the long term.Tuchel signed an 18-month contract on replacing Frank Lampard at the helm in January 2021.The former Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss then penned an extension after leading the Blues to the Champions League title in 2022.New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have been impressed by Tuchel’s tenure, and Chelsea’s new chiefs want to keep the 48-year-old at the Stamford Bridge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel handed one-match ban after clash with Antonio Conte

Thomas Tuchel has been fined £35,000 and hit with a one-match touchline ban over his clash with Antonio Conte in Sunday’s derby clash with Tottenham.Spurs boss Antonio Conte has also been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct in several touchline clashes in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.Tuchel’s touchline ban has been suspended temporarily though, allowing the Chelsea manager to take his place in the dugout in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Leeds.pic.twitter.com/OIK8PTfZfj— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) August 19, 2022The German’s ban has been given a stay of execution until the publication of written reasons from the independent commission...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England beaten inside three days as impressive South Africa claim series lead

England once again had no answer to South Africa’s impressive bowling attack and suffered an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord’s inside three days.It handed the new red-ball regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum a first loss since they took over earlier in the summer with the so-called ‘Bazball’ philosophy put to the sword by Dean Elgar’s tourists, who were efficient and outclassed their opponents from ball one.A strong start to day three by the hosts saw England dismiss South Africa for 326 – a lead of 161...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bethany England
Person
Graeme Souness
The Independent

What TV channel is Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk on and how much does PPV cost?

Saudi Arabia will be the site of what is being billed as the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ this Saturday, when Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk for the second time.Eleven months after Usyk defeated Joshua on points in London, the heavyweights will clash again with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles up for grabs.Ukrainian Usyk, 35, took the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to become a two-weight world champion and remain unbeaten, and Joshua must now replicate his own feat from three years ago: win back the gold in Saudi Arabia.In June 2019,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 19.AthleticsEilish McColgan reflected on more medal success.What a way to sign off my 2022 track season!! 🥳🇬🇧Had to dig deep into my soul for that one... 😂 3 major championships in the space of 4.5 weeks - is not for the feint hearted! pic.twitter.com/9dGCPh3NXN— Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 18, 2022Started this season with just 1 major outdoor medal to my name & now I have 5! So incredibly happy!🤩Huge...
TENNIS
The Independent

Laura Muir retains European title while Dina Asher-Smith settles for 200m silver

Great Britain’s Laura Muir won her fourth medal of an “insane” summer with gold in the 1,500 metres in the European Championships as Zharnel Hughes also tasted victory in Munich.Muir, who won bronze in the World Championships and gold and bronze in the Commonwealth Games, powered to a commanding win to retain the title she claimed four years ago in Berlin.Hughes was also an impressive winner of the men’s 200m ahead of team-mate Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, but Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver in the women’s event behind Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.Muir was happy to sit at the back of the...
NFL
The Independent

How heavy is Anthony Joshua ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

797K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy