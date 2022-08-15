Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police 'use of force' data released
DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday. This is video from Drone 3 above the scene.
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
Man dies after crash on Middletown Avenue in North Haven: Police
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
NBC Connecticut
SCSU Student Shot in New Haven
A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
Eyewitness News
Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton police respond to two overdoses in one night
WILTON — Police responded to two nonfatal opioid overdoses within two hours of each other on Sunday — bringing the total so far this year for Wilton to three. This is close to the figures reported this time last year. Four overdoses were reported in Wilton from January to Aug. 18 last year, two of which were fatal, according to police. It’s also part of a larger issue facing Connecticut and the nation.
Family alleges Yale-New Haven Hospital left man alone for 7 hours to die in hallway
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale-New Haven Hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. The mother of a man who died at the hospital last year says the staff’s negligence cause the death of her son, William “Billy” Miller. Tina Darnstaedt says he was left alone for more than seven hours to die in a hallway. […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue
2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
Register Citizen
Southern Connecticut State college student, 20, wounded in New Haven shooting, officials say
NEW HAVEN — A 20-year-old Southern Connecticut State University student was wounded in a shooting Thursday night, officials said. New Haven police said the wounded man walked into Yale New Haven Hospital Thursday night. Hospital officials reported that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had sought care around...
NBC Connecticut
Puppy Stolen, Man Assaulted, Robbed, in Bridgeport: Police
A man was pistol-whipped and his 12-week-old puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport Wednesday morning. It happened early on the morning of Aug. 17 from the area of Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street, in the East End of Bridgeport, according to police. The 29-year-old Norwalk man was...
Eyewitness News
CRIME TRACKER: Newington Police implement livestreaming to dispatch system
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A new program in Newington is allowing residents to send information to police in real time. “Prepared live” is a program that allows residents to live stream crimes as they happen in real time. “It’s a program that is going to allow us to respond...
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Middletown police collect school supplies
Many college freshmen will be dropped off at campuses in the next couple of weeks. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Fatal Crash in North Haven
A 31-year-old man died in a crash in North Haven early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 753 Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died,...
Eyewitness News
Credit union in Hamden robbed
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hamden credit union on Wednesday. Authorities said the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue was robbed around 12:45 p.m. The female suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money, said police. Nobody was hurt...
Police release photos of suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A loss prevention officer was shot at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon. Manchester police released pictures of a man who has determined to be a suspect in the shooting. See the photos below: Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is urged to reach out […]
Eyewitness News
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
Eyewitness News
BREAKING: Security guard shot at the Buckland Hills Mall
Security guard shot during Macy's shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.
Eyewitness News
Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
