Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police 'use of force' data released

DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday. This is video from Drone 3 above the scene. Updated: 6 hours ago. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we're...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

SCSU Student Shot in New Haven

A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton police respond to two overdoses in one night

WILTON — Police responded to two nonfatal opioid overdoses within two hours of each other on Sunday — bringing the total so far this year for Wilton to three. This is close to the figures reported this time last year. Four overdoses were reported in Wilton from January to Aug. 18 last year, two of which were fatal, according to police. It’s also part of a larger issue facing Connecticut and the nation.
WILTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue

2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first. Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog. The water was deep and the man began to call for help.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Puppy Stolen, Man Assaulted, Robbed, in Bridgeport: Police

A man was pistol-whipped and his 12-week-old puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport Wednesday morning. It happened early on the morning of Aug. 17 from the area of Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street, in the East End of Bridgeport, according to police. The 29-year-old Norwalk man was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Middletown police collect school supplies

Many college freshmen will be dropped off at campuses in the next couple of weeks. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week in Conn. kicks off Sunday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tax...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Fatal Crash in North Haven

A 31-year-old man died in a crash in North Haven early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 753 Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died,...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Credit union in Hamden robbed

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hamden credit union on Wednesday. Authorities said the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue was robbed around 12:45 p.m. The female suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money, said police. Nobody was hurt...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Police release photos of suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A loss prevention officer was shot at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon. Manchester police released pictures of a man who has determined to be a suspect in the shooting. See the photos below: Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is urged to reach out […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

BREAKING: Security guard shot at the Buckland Hills Mall

Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week kicks off on Sunday in Connecticut. DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. Updated: 6...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
WOODBRIDGE, CT

