ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns, bites due to potential microbial contamination

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3pYU_0hHvblZs00

LOS ANGELES ( WXIN ) — King’s Hawaiian is issuing a major recall of some of its products due to potential microbial contamination.

On Friday, King’s Hawaiian announced that it is recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2am6eE_0hHvblZs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn9ES_0hHvblZs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O204y_0hHvblZs00
Photos//CPSC

The products are being recalled because they contain an ingredient that another company is recalling due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Clostridium botulinum can cause a severe form of food poisoning six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

While no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date, the company said it is conducting the recall to ensure consumer safety.

The following product lots are affected by the recall.

The company advises that anyone with any of the affected products should throw them away.

The recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products, as only these products used the ingredient from Lyons Magnus. The company will resume production of the products after making sure all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Anyone with questions about the recall, or who wants to request a replacement product, can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

How to watch Chiefs preseason game against Commanders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a 19-14 loss against the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. They are scheduled to play the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will air nationally on the NFL Network. For fans […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#Organ Transplants#Food Poisoning#The Recall#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#King#Pretzel Slider Buns#Pretzel Hamburger Buns#Pretzel Bites
KSN News

Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7 million health care fraud scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita brothers were in court today as a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging them with engaging in an alleged health care fraud scheme that resulted in over $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. The Department of Justice says that between 2017 and […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSN News

Haysville chiropractor indicted for COVID loan fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man has been charged with fraud after a federal grand jury indicted him for crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy Warren, 58, of Haysville, is charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman ordered to repay $3,500 for Medicaid fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge in Leavenworth County has ordered a woman to pay over $4,500 after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud. Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program on Aug. 11. She will have to repay $3,519.44 in […]
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy