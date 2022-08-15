ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Waters

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby’s death

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OfRS_0hHvbP6m00

PITTSBURGH ( WXIN ) — More than 2 million infant swings and rockers are being recalled due to the risk of entanglement and strangulation.

On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Thorley Industries, known as 4moms, announced the recall, which involves about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. In addition, 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoo were sold in Canada.

The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple motions and speeds. The recall only includes models that use a three-point harness. The MamaRoo model that uses a five-point harness is not included in this recall. The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with a front-to-back gliding motion.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yf6Uw_0hHvbP6m00
    Location of model number of a RockaRoo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3QNg_0hHvbP6m00
    Recalled 4moms RockaRoo (Model 4M-012)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zprZQ_0hHvbP6m00
    Location of model number of a MamaRoo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fdzrg_0hHvbP6m00
    Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (model 1037)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLHdY_0hHvbP6m00
    Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (Model 1026)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoFTr_0hHvbP6m00
    Recalled 4moms MamaRoo (Model 4M-005)
  • Strap dangling from recalled 4moms MamaRoo swing

The recall was initiated because when not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can get tangled in the straps, posing strangulation hazards.

The company said it has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who got caught in the strap under the MamaRoo infant swing. This includes a report in which an infant died from asphyxiation and another infant had to be rescued by a caregiver.

On the Safer Products website, a consumer posted that their 10-month-old son crawled through the space between the base and the seat in 2018. Their son got caught in the strap, which got so tightly twisted around his neck that they had to cut the strap to loosen him.

King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns, bites due to potential microbial contamination

The consumer reported that their son suffered marks and popped blood vessels all the way around his neck. He also had popped blood vessels around his eyes.

“Very scary and is dangerous if anyone has this product and doesn’t realize the straps underneath can do this,” the consumer wrote in their incident report.

Those straps are the target of the recall. Anyone with the recalled products should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener, which will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

Until they get the strap fastener, the company said anyone with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access.

The company issued the following statement:

“Families put their trust in our company when they choose to bring our products into their homes.  That’s why we take every precaution and make the extra effort to ensure that our baby gear products not only meet but exceed all applicable safety standards.

We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings.  After investigating the circumstances behind these two reported incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC.

The free strap fastener kit we have designed is an easy-to-install solution that we believe will prevent any other incidents from happening when a MamaRoo or RockaRoo is not in use and an infant crawls under the seat.  We strongly urge our consumers, retailers, and re-seller partners to implement the strap fastener solution to ensure the complete safety of our products.

We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that parents feel safe, secure, and confident in their decision to have 4moms support their family.”

Gary Waters, 4moms CEO

People can contact 4moms toll-free at 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com . They can also go to the recall website to order a strap fastener.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide: Coroner

An actress who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills in February died by suicide, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Tuesday. Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was found dead Feb. 18, 2022, near the intersection of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues. She had been missing for five days before her body was found. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#The Recall#Rockers#Thorley Industries#Rockaroo#Mamaroo
KTLA

Police use stun gun to capture assault suspect in Anaheim park

An assault suspect who was shouting at officers while smoking and holding what appeared to be a cellphone was shot with a stun gun by police in Anaheim Wednesday night. Police responded to Manzanita Park around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault in progress, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Carringer said. Arriving officers […]
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Waters
KTLA

VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland

Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Anne Heche cause of death revealed

Actress Anne Heche died as a result of the fire that broke out after her car crashed into a Los Angeles home earlier this month, the L.A. County Coroner announced Wednesday. The main cause of Heche’s death is listed as “inhalation and thermal injuries.” Another contributing factor was a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma,” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine

A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Another massive street takeover; this one caught on video in Anaheim

Dozens of cars took over an intersection in Anaheim until police arrived to break up the scene Thursday morning. The incident took place on South Douglass Road outside of the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) around 1 a.m. Video showed a crowd gathered in the street as cars were doing spinouts. A passenger could […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

2 innocent people killed after driver flees from traffic stop in Florence

Two innocent people were killed when a vehicle fled from a traffic stop in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning. Police were conducting the stop for a speeding vehicle around 4:15 a.m. when the driver decided to leave the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. The fleeing driver apparently ran a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fire erupts in 2-story building in Historic South-Central neighborhood

Firefighters battled a structure fire in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning. Sky5 video showed flames burning through the roof of the two-story building, located in the 100 block of East Washington Boulevard. Firefighters took a defensive mode since the building was vacant and had been involved in a previous fire, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal

Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Chino Hills man dead after being shot multiple times

A 38-year-old Chino Hills man died after he was shot multiple times on Monday. Remy Navarro was found lying in a breezeway in the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills, and though deputies took him to a local hospital, he was later pronounced dead, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
CHINO HILLS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy