wpde.com
Car found in search for missing Charleston woman; man arrested on obstruction charge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Charleston Police continue to search for a woman missing since Friday, Aug. 12, new developments emerged in the case on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of a man. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the vehicle of 41-year-old Megan Rich had been located in West...
wpde.com
North Charleston Police officer involved in single-vehicle accident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston Police officer is being checked by medical personnel after a single-vehicle accident on Spruill Avenue on Wednesday. According to NCPD, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stromboli Avenue. The officer's condition has not been released. South...
wpde.com
Colleton triple murder suspect's fate in jury's hands after emotional testimony ends
WALTERBORO (WCIV) — A Colleton County jury will decide Friday if a man is guilty or innocent of murder charges in a 2017 triple homicide case. Suspect Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm did not take the witness stand to testify in his own defense after testimony wrapped and the state rested its case against him Thursday.
wpde.com
CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ"...
wpde.com
'Very poor condition': Animals recovering after restaurant spills oil in West Ashley pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the weekend, Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant in West Ashley dumped oil into a storm drain that led to a pond, according to Charleston officials. Now, the City of Charleston says significant progress is being made at the pond, and the contractor the restaurant hired is working toward finishing the cleanup.
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
wpde.com
Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
