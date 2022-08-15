Read full article on original website
Talk Sooner The Truth About Youth Vaping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Kids are starting a new school year and it’s time to start new conversations about vaping. There has been a huge resurgence in vaping and e-cigarette usage in kids and teens. Right now, more than 2 million middle and high school students currently vape. While many young people see vaping as a cool, harmless thing to do, it can have detrimental health effects. Some E-cigarettes can have as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, which can accelerate how fast they get addicted.
Tips for sending your kids to school after summer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As summer comes to a close, it’s time to get kids ready to go back to school or go off to school for the first time. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today to talk about how to best ease kids into a new schedule.
Keep Going With The New Priority Health Fitness Court
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Free public access to exercise is essential to keep any community going and The City of Grand Rapids, Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign recognize this. They came together to create the Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park in Grand Rapids. Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign are working together statewide to make high quality workouts free and accessible to anyone. Also helping to fund the Fitness Court was support from Meijer and Grand Rapids Public Schools.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Turbo and Seger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a snuggly dog and an outgoing cat. Turbo is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. The shelter says he is the life of the party who loves camping, hiking, snuggles on the couch and everyone. So if you are looking for an 87-pound outgoing buddy, Turbo is the four-legged friend for you.
Spectrum Health offers new services for LGBTQIA+ community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recently, Spectrum Health added a new patient navigator service dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Here to tell us more is Dr. Rima Shah, Department Chief of Primary Care Services and Malissa Becksvoort, Director of Primary Care Operations. Spectrum Health.
Photos: Hope Network’s One in Five Marathon & 5k
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-On Friday, Aug. 12, Michiganders laced up their running/walking shoes to participate in a great cause. Hope Network hosted its “One in Five Team Marathon and 5K” at Millineum Park in Grand Rapids. The event began at 7 pm and included the 5k and Marathon races, a post-race celebration, and music-all to bring the community together to support one in five individuals experiencing mental illnesses.
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival is back this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local cultural events and festivals and here in West Michigan, there is no shortage of them! This weekend, you can check out Greek culture, food, dancing and heritage at the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. The festival kicks off today at 3pm and runs through 3pm on Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Lakeside Dr. NE! The best part is that it’s family friendly and affordable – it’s only $3 to get in and kids aged 12 and under get in for free.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Ms. Wheelchair America taking place in Grand Rapids this weekend
Twenty-two women from all over the country are competing for Ms. Wheelchair America at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids this weekend. (Aug. 19, 2022)
Building Family Fun At The Legoland Discovery Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The sky is the limit for kids and families who visit the Legoland Discovery Center Michigan at the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. There are so many fun activities and things to do to get the whole family involved. There are tons of build areas where your kids can create so many fun and cool Lego creations. Enjoy 2 different indoor rides that are Lego themed. The first, is Kingdom Quest where you can try to get the high score in this fun and interactive arcade style ride. The second is the Merlin apprentice ride where you can learn how to fly. While you are having fun playing with Legos and riding the rides do not forget about their 4D movie theater. There are regular show times where kids can see a movie and enjoy cool special effects in the theater.
A family farm that’s unlike any other
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers
Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area.
Mitch Albom and ‘Tuesday’s with Morrie’ come to GR for Hospice of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The acclaimed play, “Tuesday’s With Morrie” by Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher will be center stage August 31-September 4, 2022. This will be the first time the play will be here in the state of Michigan. The performance on Wednesday, August 31 is a benefit, and will be followed by a talk back featuring Mitch Albom about the impact and importance of end-of-life and the care given at this time. Proceeds from the benefit performance will support the Hospice of Michigan Open Access Program, providing end-of-life care to anyone regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
townbroadcast.com
Kyle Pitcher leaving to direct Rockford orchestra
Pitcher returned to Wayland in the fall of 2021 to succeed Karen Nofsinger as orchestra instructor and director after teaching at the Goshen, Ind., school system. He graduated from Western Michigan University and was the bassist for a folk group at WMU. Wayland High School graduate Kyle Pitcher came back...
