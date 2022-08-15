ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Interactive Selfie Museum The Black Hair Experience Is Now In Brooklyn

By Joce Blake
 4 days ago

Source: Joce Blake / Joce Blake

As an extreme lover of Black hair , I was thrilled to hear that the interactive selfie museum, The Black Hair Experience, was making its way to New York — to Brooklyn specifically. The pop-up art exhibit is comprised of a series of Instagrammable spaces, all in the name of celebrating Black hair. To know me is to know that I love expressing myself through my hair because it’s the perfect way to pay homage to my ancestors.

Founders and friends Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Davis believe their exhibit “transforms nostalgic moments of shared experiences into Instagrammable spaces that connect visitors to moments from their childhood, the vibrancy of hair in the present day and create memories for them to cherish in the future.” They already have TBHE experiences across the country in Austin, Atlanta, the DMV, LA, and now Brooklyn, so be prepared to indulge in diversified installations no matter where you visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0LlH_0hHvaWFe00

Source: Joce Blake / Joce Blake

Walking into the Brooklyn experience, I immediately felt the love. Imagine wall-to-wall Black women celebrating the beauty of their coils with pure joy. From the interactive Black hair definition wall to the installation jam-packed with durags to the walls covered with Hype Hair magazine covers, the nostalgia and pride were so real. When every Black woman saw the hot comb on the stove, you could sense the PTSD of that classic shared experience.

One digital creator, @africancreature, said, “It was amazing. We need more activations like these. Freeing, inspiring, and motivating!” More digital creators and influencers like Skylar Marshai, Shema Love, Eni Popoola, and Tiarra Dickens showed up. They matched the invigorating energy of the exhibits in their fly fits and dope hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggyId_0hHvaWFe00

Source: Joce Blake / Joce Blake

“Being surrounded by beautiful black women celebrating our hair was such an empowering and cherished experience,” blogger Erin Cunninghan told us. And we couldn’t agree more.

Enjoy this experience by heading to 630 Flushing Avenue, Suite #115, Brooklyn, NY 11206. They are located in the Pfizer Building in the Williamsburg neighborhood. General Admission is $32, and VIP Admission: is $52.00, which includes a swag bag. Snag your tickets here !

Comments / 0

 

NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

The Arch Launches Leasing at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Leasing has launched for The Arch, a 16-story residential building at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Brooklyn-based BFC Partners, the structure yields 323 rental units in studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The façade comprises a mix of light and dark gray...
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens Its First NYC Location

In 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken was open less than a week before lines were around the block. A sparkling writeup in Eater’s LA edition that year turned the late night chicken spot into a must-try food haven. As the story famously goes, the founders–Arman Oganesyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, and chef Dave Kopushyan–together had $900 they used to buy a fryer; the Rubenyans’ mother encouraged them to start their business the next day. Dave’s Hot Chicken set up in the parking lot near where the Rubenyans’ parents had a flower shop in a Los Angeles’s Thai Town neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
