Lewiston, ID

Idaho Transportation Department beginning second phase of construction on US Highway 95

SAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that they are beginning the second phase of construction on US Highway 95. The construction is taking place between Sagle Road and Lakeshore Drive to increase safety for drivers and reduce delays. According to ITD Project Manager Phil Stout, the highway needs to be resurfaced to avoid severe potholes in the winter.
Big Country News

More Than a Quarter of Idaho's Population are new to the State, U of I Analysis Finds

More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor Jaap Vos finds Idaho’s population and demographics have also drastically changed from a massive influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Big Country News

Tractor Supply Considering Orofino Location

OROFINO - Recently Tractor Supply has begun advertising for Part-time and Full-time positions in Orofino Idaho. The company has yet to confirm where in Orofino their new store will be located. However, rumors have been circulating within the community that the company may take up the former Shopko location at 429 Michigan Ave.
KIDO Talk Radio

How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?

We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
KHQ Right Now

All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Deparment of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
Big Country News

Washington State Cumulative Revenue up Nearly $37M Over June Prediction

Washington state’s monthly revenue collections remain robust, according to the latest information put out by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. “Major General Fund-State (GF-S) revenue collections for the July 11 - August 10, 2022 collection period came in $41.3 million (1.8%) higher than forecasted in June,” the Friday Economic & Revenue Update stated. “Cumulatively, collections since June are now $36.6 million (0.8%) higher than forecasted.”
Big Country News

State Fire Assistance Authorized for Wagner Road Fire Burning Near Ewan in Whitman County, Fire Last Estimated at 800 Acres

WHITMAN COUNTY - State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wagner Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan. The fire, which is burning in cropland and rangeland, was last estimated to be 800 acres and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
Big Country News

Giant Asian moth invades Washington

(The Center Square) — An Asian moth with a wingspan of 10 inches has been spotted in Bellevue, Washington, the first known sighting in North America. The winged creature was seen on the garage of a University of Washington professor on July 7 and turned over to the Washington State Department of Agriculture for identification.
