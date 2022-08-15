Read full article on original website
Idaho Transportation Department beginning second phase of construction on US Highway 95
SAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that they are beginning the second phase of construction on US Highway 95. The construction is taking place between Sagle Road and Lakeshore Drive to increase safety for drivers and reduce delays. According to ITD Project Manager Phil Stout, the highway needs to be resurfaced to avoid severe potholes in the winter.
Delta Air Lines to Introduce Three Class Service at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Beginning October 6
LEWISTON - For the first time in the airport's history, Beginning October 6, 2022, a major network airline will fly three-class scheduled service to and from Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport for the first time in the airport's history. Delta Air Lines plans to introduce a 70-seat Embraer 175, which will...
Three Days of Sturgeon Fishing Announced for Portion of Lower Columbia River
On Thursday, state fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced that a section of the lower Columbia River will open for three days of sturgeon retention in September. Anglers will be able to retain white sturgeon on the Columbia River from the Wauna powerlines upstream to Bonneville Dam (including the...
Idaho State Police to transition away from Dodge Chargers after car maker goes electric
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Earlier this week, Dodge announced it would no longer be producing gasoline-powered Dodge Chargers after 2023. It's planning to move the model to electric. This decision will affect one of the automaker's repeat customers -- Idaho State Police, which currently uses Dodge Chargers as one...
More Than a Quarter of Idaho's Population are new to the State, U of I Analysis Finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor Jaap Vos finds Idaho’s population and demographics have also drastically changed from a massive influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA unemployment at historic low, delivery drivers go on 24-hour strike
Washington’s unemployment rate reaches a historic low. Numbers from July show the jobless rate decreased to 3.7%. The Employment Security Department said that’s a new low, based on records dating back to 1976. The national unemployment rate was even lower at 3.5% last month. Industries seeing the largest...
Idaho's Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates, U of I Analysis Finds
MOSCOW - More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing population of 1.8 million moved to the state within the decade, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. U of I professor Jaap Vos analyzed vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department...
Idaho Lands Endowment Beneficiaries for Fiscal Year 2024 to Remain Steady
BOISE - The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners today approved distributing $100.3 million to endowment beneficiaries in Fiscal Year 2024. This distribution mirrors the amount distributed this fiscal year, which represented a new record. The economy over the past year created challenges in the investment portfolio, due in part to...
Tractor Supply Considering Orofino Location
OROFINO - Recently Tractor Supply has begun advertising for Part-time and Full-time positions in Orofino Idaho. The company has yet to confirm where in Orofino their new store will be located. However, rumors have been circulating within the community that the company may take up the former Shopko location at 429 Michigan Ave.
Idaho governor visits Post Falls as construction gets underway on I-90 interchange
POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little visited Post Falls on Tuesday as a major construction project gets underway. The I-90 and State Highway 41 interchange in Post Falls is getting a major facelift that will change the way drivers get around the area. The work is starting...
How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?
We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Deparment of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
ISP to Partner with Law Enforcement and Safety Agencies to Target Impaired Drivers Through Labor Day Weekend
BOISE - Beginning August 17 and lasting through Labor Day weekend, the Idaho State Police (ISP) and local law enforcement and safety partners will increase patrols dedicated to enforcing traffic laws and arresting impaired drivers. "One of the most difficult parts of our job is responding to a DUI collision...
Washington State Cumulative Revenue up Nearly $37M Over June Prediction
Washington state’s monthly revenue collections remain robust, according to the latest information put out by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. “Major General Fund-State (GF-S) revenue collections for the July 11 - August 10, 2022 collection period came in $41.3 million (1.8%) higher than forecasted in June,” the Friday Economic & Revenue Update stated. “Cumulatively, collections since June are now $36.6 million (0.8%) higher than forecasted.”
Idaho Fall Chinook Salmon Fishing Opens Thursday-Fish Counts Indicate Run Could Double Last Year’s
The fall chinook salmon season in Idaho starts on Thursday. The Snake and Clearwater Rivers open up along with the Middle and South Forks of the Clearwater. The North Fork of the Clearwater opens for chinook on September 1st. Up to three adults can be kept daily with no limits on jacks.
Idaho Health Data Exchange Files for Bankruptcy, With $4 Million Owed to Creditors
A small organization that operates a massive database of Idaho patient medical records filed for bankruptcy Friday, reporting it owes creditors $4 million and is defending itself in three lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the Idaho Health Data Exchange to keep operating while it pays creditors and works through...
State Fire Assistance Authorized for Wagner Road Fire Burning Near Ewan in Whitman County, Fire Last Estimated at 800 Acres
WHITMAN COUNTY - State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wagner Road Fire located in Whitman County, near the city of Ewan. The fire, which is burning in cropland and rangeland, was last estimated to be 800 acres and is threatening structures, utilities and farmland.
Giant Asian moth invades Washington
(The Center Square) — An Asian moth with a wingspan of 10 inches has been spotted in Bellevue, Washington, the first known sighting in North America. The winged creature was seen on the garage of a University of Washington professor on July 7 and turned over to the Washington State Department of Agriculture for identification.
Hailstorm Causes Significant Crop Damage in Some Parts of Eastern Washington
A Thursday evening storm that brought golf-ball-sized hail, heavy rains and whipping winds to parts of Eastern Washington caused significant crop damage. “We had some fields that look like they’re probably a complete loss,” Fairfield farmer Marci Green said. Green said she knows the hail storm struck wheat,...
