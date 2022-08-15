Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Engineered dissipation for quantum information science
Quantum information processing relies on the precise control of non-classical states in the presence of many uncontrolled environmental degrees of freedom. The interactions between the relevant degrees of freedom and the environment are often viewed as detrimental, as they dissipate energy and decohere quantum states. Nonetheless, when controlled, dissipation is an essential tool for manipulating quantum information: dissipation engineering enables quantum measurement, quantum-state preparation and quantum-state stabilization. The advances in quantum technologies, marked by improvements of characteristic coherence times and extensible architectures for quantum control, have coincided with the development of such dissipation engineering tools that interface quantum and classical degrees of freedom. This Review presents dissipation as a fundamental aspect of the measurement and control of quantum devices, and highlights the role of dissipation engineering in quantum error correction and quantum simulation.
Nature.com
Cloud processing and weeklong ageing affect biomass burning aerosol properties over the south-eastern Atlantic
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 182 (2022) Cite this article. Southern Africa produces a third of global biomass burning emissions, which have a long atmospheric lifetime and influence regional radiation balance and climate. Here, we use airmass trajectories to link different aircraft observations to investigate the evolution of biomass-burning aerosols during their westward transport from Southern Africa over the south-eastern Atlantic, where a semi-permanent stratocumulus cloud deck is located. Our results show secondary organic aerosol formation during the initial 3 days of transport, followed by decreases in organic aerosol via photolysis before reaching equilibrium. Aerosol absorption wavelength dependency decreases with ageing, due to an increase in particle size and photochemical bleaching of brown carbon. Cloud processing, including aqueous-phase reaction and scavenging, contributes to the oxidation of organic aerosols, while it strongly reduces large diameter particles and single-scattering albedo of biomass burning aerosols. Together, these processes resulted in a marine boundary layer with fewer yet more oxidized and absorbing aerosols.
Nature.com
6 years at Heredity
As I approach the end of my six-year term as Editor-in-Chief of Heredity, I thought it would be a good opportunity to go through some of the changes we have made that we hope have improved the experience of authors, reviewers and Associate Editors. First, I would like to welcome Sara Goodacre, who took over as Editor-in-Chief, as of August 1, 2022. Sara is coming back to Heredity after serving as Associate Editor from March 2011 to December 2018. We are also introducing the new role of Co-Editor-in-Chief, which will be taken on by Aurora Ruiz-Herrera, who has been an associate editor at Heredity for the past 10 years. Aurora has already helped me with additional tasks, such as judging student papers for our annual prize competition. Aurora and Sara will decide on how the work will be divided but hopefully this will also make the role of Editor-in-Chief more feasible for future editors. We are also fortunate that Sandra Huettenbuegel, the administrative assistant who started with me, has agreed to continue on with Sara and Aurora. Sandra has helped to make the experience of authors, reviewers and editors more enjoyable (as well as mine!!) because of her highly personalised touch to communication. This was particularly appreciated by all during the pandemic, when we relaxed our normal focus on time and instead tried to help everyone get through the tasks.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Pre-diagnostic DNA methylation in blood leucocytes in cutaneous melanoma; a nested case"“control study within the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort
The prognosis of cutaneous melanoma depends on early detection, and good biomarkers for melanoma risk may provide a valuable tool to detect melanoma development at a pre-clinical stage. By studying the epigenetic profile in pre-diagnostic blood samples of melanoma cases and cancer free controls, we aimed to identify DNA methylation sites conferring melanoma risk. DNA methylation was measured at 775,528 CpG sites using the Illumina EPIC array in whole blood in incident melanoma cases (n"‰="‰183) and matched cancer-free controls (n"‰="‰183) in the Norwegian Women and Cancer cohort. Phenotypic information and ultraviolet radiation exposure were obtained from questionnaires. Epigenome wide association (EWAS) was analyzed in future melanoma cases and controls with conditional logistic regression, with correction for multiple testing using the false discovery rate (FDR). We extended the analysis by including a public data set on melanoma (GSE120878), and combining these different data sets using a version of covariate modulated FDR (AdaPT). The analysis on future melanoma cases and controls did not identify any genome wide significant CpG sites (0.85"‰â‰¤"‰padj"‰â‰¤"‰0.99). In the restricted AdaPT analysis, 7 CpG sites were suggestive at the FDR level of 0.15. These CpG sites may potentially be used as pre-diagnostic biomarkers of melanoma risk.
Nature.com
Author Correction: High-throughput inverse design and Bayesian optimization of functionalities: spin splitting in two-dimensional compounds
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01292-8, published online 29 April 2022. Figure 2 of the paper was incorrect in the original version, with the labels for "Non-zero electric dipole" and "Zero electric dipole" switched around. This has been corrected in the HTML and pdf versions of the paper, which now indicates that "Non-zero electric dipole moment" sits within the Design principles for Rashba SS box on the right side of the figure, and "Zero electric dipole" sits within the Design Principles for Dresselhaus SS on the left, as the authors originally intended.
Nature.com
Limbal epithelial stem cell sheets from young donors have better regenerative potential
To investigate the stemness of limbal epithelial stem cell sheets in relation to the donor's age. Human limbal explants from cadaveric donors were set on human amniotic membrane scaffolds with the xeno-free medium. We evaluated limbal epithelial sheet size, expression of stem/progenitor cell markers, and colony formation efficiency from donors of different age groups (age"‰â‰¤"‰45, age 45"“65, and age"‰>"‰65). Expression of the proliferation marker Ki67, stem/progenitor cell markers p63Î± and ABCG2, cornea specific marker PANCK, and differentiation marker CK12 were evaluated. To determine the effect of donor age on the storage period of limbal explant sheets, the limbal explant outgrowth sheets were stored in 4Â Â°C for 2Â days and analyzed for JC-1, p63Î±, and PANCK with FACS on each day. From days 6 to 12, the outgrowth area of the limbal epithelial stem cell sheet was significantly larger in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 groups (296"‰Â±"‰54.7Â mm2, day 9) compared to the other two age groups [age 45"“65 group (278"‰Â±"‰62.6Â mm2), age"‰>"‰65 group (257"‰Â±"‰44.0Â mm2), day 9] (p"‰<"‰0.01). In terms of stemness, outgrowth cells from aged donors (age"‰>"‰65) showed lower expression of stem/progenitor cell markers p63Î± and ABCG2 and decreased CFE compared to the other two groups. There were significantly more p63Î±+ cells in outgrowth cells in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group (18.2"‰Â±"‰3.6%) compared to the age"‰>"‰65 group (14.1"‰Â±"‰4.6%; p"‰<"‰0.01). Limbal explant outgrowth sheet on the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group (32.7"‰Â±"‰7.5%) had higher percentages of cells resisting staining by JC-1 compared with sheets under the age"‰>"‰65 groups (25.7"‰Â±"‰7.1%, p"‰<"‰0.01) (JC-1low). Cells from the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group showed a higher clonogenic capacity than those from the other two age groups (45"‰<"‰Age"‰â‰¤"‰65 CFE ratio"‰="‰0.7"‰Â±"‰0.16, p"‰<"‰0.01; 65"‰<"‰Age CFE ratio"‰="‰0.3"‰Â±"‰0.06, p"‰<"‰0.01, vs. Age"‰â‰¤"‰45). In the age"‰>"‰65 group, positive cells of p63Î± on D0, 1, and 2 were significantly lower compared to those in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group on the storage period (p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Our results imply that donors younger than 65Â years of age are a better source of limbal epithelial stem cell sheet generation with high regeneration potential.
Nature.com
Moringa leaf extract and green algae improve the growth and physiological attributes of Mentha species under salt stress
Climate change, food scarcity, salt stress, and a rapidly growing population are just a few of the major global challenges. The current study examined into whether Moringa oleifera (L.) leaf extract and green algae (Ulva intestinalis) could help improve salt tolerance in Mentha species (Mentha piperita; Mentha longifolia). Moringa leaf extract (MLE) and green algae (GA) were applied to Mentha seedlings under three different salt treatments: 0Â mM, 20Â mM, 40Â mM, 60Â mM, and 90Â mM, respectively. For each treatment, three biological replicates were conducted, with each replicate containing at least three plants. Mentha species were negatively affected by salt stress in terms of shoot length, fresh and dry weight, photosynthetic pigments, and antioxidant enzyme activities. However, the use of MLE and GA significantly improved the development and physiology of Mentha species under salt stress conditions. The MLE and GA treatments dramatically (p"‰â‰¤"‰0.001) increased SOD activity by 7% and 10%, CAT activity by 16% and 30%, APX activity by 34% and 56%, GPX activity by 12% and 47%, respectively, in Mentha piperita seedlings, which in turn strikingly increased superoxide dismutase (SOD) activity by 6% and 9%, catalase (CAT) activity by 15%, 28% and 44%, 27%, ascorbate peroxidase (APX) activity by 39% and 60%, glutathione peroxidase (GPX) activity by 23% and 58%, respectively, in Mentha longifolia seedlings, relative to the control. Aiming to answer questions about the relationship between plant extraction and traditional agricultural methods, this research greatly advances the goal of sustainable development for improving plant productivity by providing a much safer and more environmentally friendly adaptability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Resilience through selective translation
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. To meet the needs of humankind, future crops must have greater resilience to more unstable and extreme climates. Sudden but transient changes require fast and reversible protective responses that have minimal effects on plant growth and productivity.
Nature.com
Evaluation of a hybrid pipeline for automated segmentation of solid lesions based on mathematical algorithms and deep learning
We evaluate the accuracy of an original hybrid segmentation pipeline, combining variational and deep learning methods, in the segmentation of CT scans of stented aortic aneurysms, abdominal organs and brain lesions. The hybrid pipeline is trained on 50 aortic CT scans and tested on 10. Additionally, we trained and tested the hybrid pipeline on publicly available datasets of CT scans of abdominal organs and MR scans of brain tumours. We tested the accuracy of the hybrid pipeline against a gold standard (manual segmentation) and compared its performance to that of a standard automated segmentation method with commonly used metrics, including the DICE and JACCARD and volumetric similarity (VS) coefficients, and the Hausdorff Distance (HD). Results. The hybrid pipeline produced very accurate segmentations of the aorta, with mean DICE, JACCARD and VS coefficients of: 0.909, 0.837 and 0.972 in thrombus segmentation and 0.937, 0.884 and 0.970 for stent and lumen segmentation. It consistently outperformed the standard automated method. Similar results were observed when the hybrid pipeline was trained and tested on publicly available datasets, with mean DICE scores of: 0.832 on brain tumour segmentation, and 0.894/0.841/0.853/0.847/0.941 on left kidney/right kidney/spleen/aorta/liver organ segmentation.
Nature.com
Predicting extubation success: still a conundrum?
Mechanical ventilation via an endotracheal tube (ETT) is now largely reserved as a life-saving measure for premature infants not responding to non-invasive modes.1 Prolonged mechanical ventilation is associated with an increased risk of short- and long-term complications, including adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes, bronchopulmonary dysplasia and death.2,3 Unfortunately, extubation failure also confers significant respiratory and neurological risks and increases mortality.4 This often creates a clinical conundrum, made worse by the awareness that extubation failure occurs in a third of intubated preterm infants.5 This is in part because reliably determining extubation readiness at the bedside is difficult, and existing tests of extubation readiness are far from perfect.6,7,8 The Spontaneous Breathing Trial (SBT) has been widely adopted by clinicians for its ease of implementation at the bedside.6,7,9 The SBT involves determining whether an infant can maintain adequate oxygenation during a brief period of spontaneous breathing via the ETT during continuous positive end-expiratory pressure (CPAP).7 The rationale being that the imposed work of breathing during ETT CPAP is likely to be greater than that after extubation. Despite a high sensitivity (95%), the moderate specificity (62%) emphasises the limitations of the SBT to predict an infant who will fail extubation.9 Thus, clinicians must still rely on a degree of subjective clinical acumen, combining tests like the SBT with readily available clinical parameters and personal experience, to guide decisions on extubation readiness.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Optomechanical crystal with bound states in the continuum
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30965-6, published online 08 June 2022. In the Acknowledgements section of this article the grant number relating to U.S. National Science Foundation was incorrectly given as 2016136 and should have been 2137642. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
Nature.com
Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Arising from Y. Gilad et al. Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-01929-1 (2021). Synthetic lethal screens support the discovery of novel cancer drug targets1. In a recent issue of Communications Biology, Gilad et al.2 performed a synthetic lethal CRISPR Cas9 dropout screen in the human, estrogen receptor positive breast cancer (BC) cell line MCF-7. They aimed to identify targets that increased the sensitivity of the MCF-7 cells to the small molecule inhibitor SI-12, which targets SRC-3, an essential transcriptional cofactor of the estrogen receptor. A key finding of their screen indicated that targeting certain olfactory receptors (ORs) might confer anti-tumor effects in BC. However, these ORs, and a number of other hits, are not expressed in MCF-7 cells, calling into question the setup of the screen and warranting the inclusion of transcriptome data into the analysis pipeline of genetic screens.
Nature.com
Author Correction: A resource for assessing dynamic binary choices in the adult brain using EEG and mouse-tracking
In this article the grant number CRG2021-00001-ICI relating to the University of Macau was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences, University of Macau, Taipa, Macau SAR, China. Kun Chen,Â Ruien Wang,Â Jiamin Huang,Â Fei Gao,Â Zhen YuanÂ &Â Haiyan Wu...
Nature.com
Impact of behavioral and psychological symptoms of Alzheimer's disease on caregiver outcomes
This study was to determine the prevalence of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and its association with dementia severity and to explore the association between specific BPSD and caregiver stress, burden, and depression. A cross-sectional study involving the interviewing of the primary caregivers of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) was conducted. Multivariable analysis was used to analyze the associations between specific symptoms of BPSD and caregiver outcomes. A total of 102 AD patients (age 79.4"‰Â±"‰7.9Â years, 70.6% female) and their caregivers were included. Nearly 46% had moderate-to-severe AD. Nearly all patients (99.0%) had at least one BPSD. Apathy was among the most common symptoms (74.5%), and hallucination was the only symptom associated with severity of AD (p"‰="‰0.017). After adjustment, agitation was associated with Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Zarit Burden Interview (ZBI-22) (p"‰="‰0.021 and 0.007, respectively); sleep disorders were associated with only PHQ-9 (p"‰="‰0.049). In conclusion, the BPSD, especially agitation and sleep disorders, can give rise to difficulties for both patients and their caregivers. The prevalence of BPSD is high (99.0%), and the symptoms can start early. Routine screening of BPSD in all AD patients is advocated.
Nature.com
Cognitive deficits, clinical variables, and white matter microstructure in schizophrenia: a multisite harmonization study
Cognitive deficits are among the best predictors of real-world functioning in schizophrenia. However, our understanding of how cognitive deficits relate to neuropathology and clinical presentation over the disease lifespan is limited. Here, we combine multi-site, harmonized cognitive, imaging, demographic, and clinical data from over 900 individuals to characterize a) cognitive deficits across the schizophrenia lifespan and b) the association between cognitive deficits, clinical presentation, and white matter (WM) microstructure. Multimodal harmonization was accomplished using T-scores for cognitive data, previously reported standardization methods for demographic and clinical data, and an established harmonization method for imaging data. We applied t-tests and correlation analysis to describe cognitive deficits in individuals with schizophrenia. We then calculated whole-brain WM fractional anisotropy (FA) and utilized regression-mediation analyses to model the association between diagnosis, FA, and cognitive deficits. We observed pronounced cognitive deficits in individuals with schizophrenia (p"‰<"‰0.006), associated with more positive symptoms and medication dosage. Regression-mediation analyses showed that WM microstructure mediated the association between schizophrenia and language/processing speed/working memory/non-verbal memory. In addition, processing speed mediated the influence of diagnosis and WM microstructure on the other cognitive domains. Our study highlights the critical role of cognitive deficits in schizophrenia. We further show that WM is crucial when trying to understand the role of cognitive deficits, given that it explains the association between schizophrenia and cognitive deficits (directly and via processing speed).
Nature.com
Author Correction: A multicenter study to compare the effectiveness of the inpatient post acute care program versus traditional rehabilitation for stroke survivors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16984-9, published online 27 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section. In the Methods section, under the subheading 'Study design',. "This study was approved by the Research Ethics Committee Office of National Taiwan University Hospital (No. 201803013RINA).". "This...
Comments / 0