It's time to fix the two-tiered faculty system at California's community colleges

For 45 years I have worked in the Bay Area as an educator, counselor and project manager. As an educator turned full-time advocate for Black students, I have watched our students continue to be underserved and under-resourced throughout their education. A lack of well-implemented culturally relevant curriculum and grossly disproportionate suspension and expulsion rates are among the systemic barriers that keep Black students at the bottom of the academic achievement ladder.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO