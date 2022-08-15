Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Related
Commercial Observer
Investor Scores $93M in Debt for Gowanus Family Shelter
The investor behind the LLC 399 3rd Avenue Propco has nabbed a $92.7 million collateral mortgage from a Colorado-based hedge fund for its purchase of a family shelter in Gowanus, Brooklyn. A company associated with Bear Creek Asset Management provided the financing to the entity for the 58-bed shelter at...
Commercial Observer
Equitable Financial Life Insurance Refis 200 Water Street with $230M Loan
In a deal that was more than two years in the making, Rockrose Development has sealed a $230 million debt package to refinance a 576-unit multifamily asset in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer can first report. Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company supplied the 10-year, fixed-rate loan for Rockrose’s 430,147-square-foot...
Commercial Observer
Signature Bank Refis Effy Jewelry Owner’s 590 Fifth with $75M Loan
The owners of diamond ring designer Effy Jewelry have sealed a $75 million debt package to refinance a 19-story Midtown Manhattan office and retail property it acquired from SL Green Realty Corp. last year, according to property records. Signature Bank supplied the loan for the Hematian family’s 590 Fifth Avenue...
Commercial Observer
One Willoughby Square Snags Consulting Firm Gemic
One Willoughby Square has attracted another tenant, bringing the Downtown Brooklyn office tower to 50 percent leased, Commercial Observer has learned. Consulting firm Gemic signed a 10-year lease for 7,000 square feet on the 28th floor of the building, according to developer JEMB Realty. Asking rent was in the high $70s per square foot, a JEMB spokesperson told CO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC
New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
Commercial Observer
Avison Young Adds 20 MSF to Management Portfolio in Merger with Madison Marquette
Weeks after the departure of two key players from Avison Young’s New York City leadership team, the firm is adding up to 235 staff members from the acquisition of three service lines from the Washington, D.C.-based Madison Marquette. Madison’s property management, agency leasing and project management service lines will...
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a month
If you’re a renter 62 years or older looking for affordable housing, a new Bronx area development might be a good option for you. The Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx is the location of the 661 Manida Street Apartments.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers
Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
newyorkled.com
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newyorkled.com
Destination Nostrand – Street Fest along Brooklyn’s Nostrand Avenue
Along Nostrand Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Prospect Place in Brooklyn. Show up and support all that makes the area great. Its local cultural institutions, small businesses and more + Get to meet Carl Banks of the NY Giants!. Featuring:. Sound stage with DJ sets, and jazz and steel bands,...
jerseydigs.com
Spacious, Unique Duplex Listed in Prized Jersey City Heights Location
This listing is brought to you by Robert Moogan of Allure Realty. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Contemporary design meets classic elegance in this unique duplex in the heart of Jersey City Heights that is sure to impress residents. This stunning residence is located in a two-family...
fox40jackson.com
New York to house migrants, homeless in famed Times Square hotel
New York City will be converting a famed luxury hotel into a shelter for homeless people and migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a Tuesday report. The hotel, Row NYC, sits right in Times Square and will have an undisclosed number of floors devoted to the shelter, according to the New York Post. Staffers at the hotel say negotiations are ongoing, but the refit is likely to be done within the next two months.
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
constructiondive.com
NYC program to help 2,300 low-income workers find trade careers
A new program will help place 2,300 low-income workers in new jobs in New York City’s construction industry. New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers will help job seekers with all phases of employment including recruitment and training, job placement, retention and advancement. The initiative aims to place workers in high-wage and/or union jobs like tradesperson, construction project manager, diesel mechanic or general utility worker, according to a press release from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
Winning Cash4Life, Mega Millions tickets sold in NYC expire soon
NEW YORK (PIX11) — You could be a millionaire, but you’ll have to act quickly. Two winning lottery tickets sold in the five boroughs for drawings held nearly a year ago remain unclaimed, officials said Thursday, urging the winners to come forward before their claims expire next month. A jackpot-winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per […]
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
Comments / 0