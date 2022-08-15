Read full article on original website
Kentucky State Police to Educate on Public Safety at State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) encourages families to visit the new and improved Safety Town at the Kentucky State Fair starting today through Aug. 28 in Louisville. “For a better and safer Kentucky to be built we must educate our children starting at...
Education and Labor Cabinet Releases July 2022 Unemployment Report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) —Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary July 2022 unemployment rate was 3.7%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC). The preliminary July 2022 jobless rate was unchanged from June 2022 but was down 1.1...
Nominations Open for Governor’s Service Awards
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) – If you know an extraordinary Kentuckian or group that works diligently to improve the lives of others, now is the time to nominate them for one of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. This is the 27th year for the annual service awards,...
