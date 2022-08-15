Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Big Ten basketball roster overhauls: The 2022-23 outlook for Wisconsin
———— Next up is Wisconsin. The Badgers did in 2021-22 what they seemingly always do — win. Wisconsin posted its 23rd season with a .500 or better record in the Big Ten over the last 24 years. They won a share of the Big Ten regular season with a 15-5 record, giving head coach Greg Gard his second league crown in three years. Now entering year eight of the Gard era, the Badgers are 144-78 (.649) overall and 84-50 (.627) during his tenure.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Wisconsin's X factor entering 2022 season
Wisconsin enters 2022 coming off of 9 wins and a bowl victory last season. However, the Badgers are still searching for their first B1G West title since 2019 and are itching to get back to Indianapolis. When ESPN dropped its preseason power rankings, Wisconsin checked in at No. 18 ahead...
Channel 3000
Sun Prairie East routes Monona Grove in week 1
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
wortfm.org
Fishy Business: Muskies Make Their Presence Known in Madison Lakes
In 2020, WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt got hooked on a new hobby, one that cast him out into nature while staying COVID safe: fishing. Enter Fishy Business: our newest feature where Nate talks with fishing expert Pat Hasburgh of the D & S Bait Shop. This week, they get ready...
oregonobserver.com
Craig Culver visits Oregon’s “Little Culver’s”
The Village of Oregon’s “Little Culver’s,” a tribute to the franchise, received a visit from Craig Culver himself on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The display–a detailed replica of the restaurant that sits near the future site of a life-sized Oregon Culver’s–caught the founder and former CEO’s attention as community members began adding various toy cars to the “drive-thru line.” The movement gained traction online, with more than four hundred toys appearing since it was built and placed by Oregon resident Dana Terrian.
wisfarmer.com
Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair
WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
nbc15.com
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
nbc15.com
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
captimes.com
Letter | Evers needs to shut down Line 5
Dear Editor: I’m a student at Edgewood College in Madison. When you’re 20 years old like I am, you’re supposed to focus on building your future, but the climate crisis has me worrying about whether I’ll have a future. A livable future is actively threatened both...
GOP questions delays at Evers’ licensing agency
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are raising questions about why the state Department of Safety and Professional Services is taking weeks to issue licenses. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the average wait time for professional licenses is currently 45 days. That’s down from almost 80 days in 2021, but Republicans are still criticizing Gov. Tony Evers for allowing such lengthy delays as the November elections approach.
Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets
Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Driver arrested for OWI after Troopers respond to fight on I-39/90
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a person from Janesville was arrested after a fight on Interstate 39/90 Tuesday afternoon.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ licensing crisis hits respiratory health
MADISON — Few are on the COVID-19 front lines quite like respiratory therapists. Over the past two and a half years, these unsung heroes have been overworked and overexposed to a respiratory disease that has claimed nearly 15,000 lives in Wisconsin, more than 1 million nationwide. The ongoing licensing...
fox47.com
Dane County COVID-19 community level returns to high
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s COVID-19 community spread level returned to high Monday, the CDC announced. Residents are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors in public and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. The county’s level moved to ‘high’ last month before dropping back to medium on August 5.
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Election officials in Rock County plan to hold a recount this weekend after two Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District came out of the August primary with fewer than 100 votes separating them. According to initial election results, Charity Barry lost to her opponent...
nbc15.com
Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
Comments / 0