———— Next up is Wisconsin. The Badgers did in 2021-22 what they seemingly always do — win. Wisconsin posted its 23rd season with a .500 or better record in the Big Ten over the last 24 years. They won a share of the Big Ten regular season with a 15-5 record, giving head coach Greg Gard his second league crown in three years. Now entering year eight of the Gard era, the Badgers are 144-78 (.649) overall and 84-50 (.627) during his tenure.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO