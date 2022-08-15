Read full article on original website
Marijuana legalization – Missouri voters will decide this November
Medical marijuana dispensaries are coming out in favor of recreational use in Missouri. Voters will decide in November whether to join 19 other states in doing so, including Illinois.
Audio: Medical marijuana sales in Missouri top $190 million in 3rd year of operation
Missouri’s medical marijuana program continues to grow after three years in operation. The Department of Health and Senior Services reports retail sales of medical cannabis totaled 190 million dollars from December 2020 to last December. More than 119 thousand patient licenses were issued along with 38 thousand renewals. The report shows six million dollars in taxes were deposited into the Missouri Veterans’ Health and Care Fund and six-point-eight million was transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission. There are 302 medical cannabis facilities in the state employing nearly 52 hundred workers.
Voters to decide fate of recreational marijuana
A Jefferson County medical marijuana dispensary owner said he hopes the use of marijuana is completely legal in Missouri after the Nov. 8 election. “It is time to do the right thing and legalize a plant that is helpful and used responsibly by so many individuals,” said Bradford Goette, CEO and managing partner of N’Bliss, which has dispensaries in House Springs and the Festus area.
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
Voters to weigh forgiveness for past Missouri weed crimes
Missouri could be the first in the nation to pass a voter-led effort to require automatic legal forgiveness for some past marijuana crimes. Voters in November will decide whether to legalize adult recreational marijuana use.
Video: Thieves attempt break-in at a St. Louis County cannabis dispensary
St. Louis County police are investigating an attempting burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday near Florissant.
Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
Missouri law enforcement agencies dispel fake crime posts on social media
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Raytown Police Department debunked fake online rumors about crimes happening in local neighborhoods.
Audio: Some school bus law changes to take effect in Missouri
Several new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th, with changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state. A new rule modifies the definition of “school bus” to include only vehicles designed for carrying more than 10 passengers, including the driver. It also allows school districts the authority to use vehicles other than school buses, meaning vehicles designed for carrying 10 or fewer passengers including the driver, to transport school children.
Missouri man pleads guilty to falsely claiming to hire ex-cons for non-profit agency
A Missouri man who operates a non-profit agency has pleaded guilty in federal court to falsely claiming to employ convicted felons who were on federal court-supervised release. Michael A. Green, 51, Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to one count of transferring...
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
Dance into cultural education at the O'Fallon, Missouri Latin Festival
Ballet Ollin USA will dance its way into cultural education at the O'Fallon Missouri Latin Festival. Dance into cultural education at the O’Fallon, Missouri …. What are you doing about it? Bias in healthcare, …. Back-to-School blast at Jericho Church. Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus.
Missouri’s medical marijuana program publishes third annual report
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published its third annual report on the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2020, through December 5, 2021.
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
