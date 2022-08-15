ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Audio: Medical marijuana sales in Missouri top $190 million in 3rd year of operation

Missouri’s medical marijuana program continues to grow after three years in operation. The Department of Health and Senior Services reports retail sales of medical cannabis totaled 190 million dollars from December 2020 to last December. More than 119 thousand patient licenses were issued along with 38 thousand renewals. The report shows six million dollars in taxes were deposited into the Missouri Veterans’ Health and Care Fund and six-point-eight million was transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission. There are 302 medical cannabis facilities in the state employing nearly 52 hundred workers.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Voters to decide fate of recreational marijuana

A Jefferson County medical marijuana dispensary owner said he hopes the use of marijuana is completely legal in Missouri after the Nov. 8 election. “It is time to do the right thing and legalize a plant that is helpful and used responsibly by so many individuals,” said Bradford Goette, CEO and managing partner of N’Bliss, which has dispensaries in House Springs and the Festus area.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Thursday Forecast

Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The gift of a …. Outgoing Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt endorses Eric Schmitt …. GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville …. MetroLink Blue line service returns Monday, August …. Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after …. Man shot at Schnucks...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Florissant, MO
City
Memphis, MO
KOLR10 News

A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Missouri History Museum#Legalization#Legalizing#Vegan#Hancock Kelley#Missouri Humanities#Bbq#Muny#Wb
missouribusinessalert.com

Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions

Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Learn how to keep your home updated with 360 Painting

Money is tight, but you can still upgrade the look of your house for under $100. Learn how to keep your home updated with 360 Painting. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The gift of a …. Outgoing Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt endorses Eric Schmitt …. GM investing $1.5B in new...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOMI Owensboro

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Some school bus law changes to take effect in Missouri

Several new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th, with changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state. A new rule modifies the definition of “school bus” to include only vehicles designed for carrying more than 10 passengers, including the driver. It also allows school districts the authority to use vehicles other than school buses, meaning vehicles designed for carrying 10 or fewer passengers including the driver, to transport school children.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Dance into cultural education at the O'Fallon, Missouri Latin Festival

Ballet Ollin USA will dance its way into cultural education at the O'Fallon Missouri Latin Festival. Dance into cultural education at the O’Fallon, Missouri …. What are you doing about it? Bias in healthcare, …. Back-to-School blast at Jericho Church. Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus.
O'FALLON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri’s medical marijuana program publishes third annual report

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published its third annual report on the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2020, through December 5, 2021.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy