Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 to host town meeting over OK Veterans Registry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 will host a town meeting on Saturday in Lawton, to offer veterans and widows of veterans more information about the Oklahoma Veterans Registry. On July 1, 2023, all veterans and widows must be registered for the Oklahoma Veterans Registry...
Medwatch: The importance of preventing childhood obesity
A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. A new program is coming to Comanche County Memorial Hospital that will allow those interested to earn while learning from CCMH educators and hopefully start their career in the medical field. Deadly Heat.
Spirit of Survival Race cancelled due to ongoing COVID struggles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in 15 years, the Spirit of Survival Race will not take place in Lawton, as organizers continue to fight the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic. Officials with the organization said they have seen diminished resources since the beginning of COVID-19, forcing...
Benefit in memory of Tonya Brand to be held in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A benefit for the family of Tonya Brand will be held Friday night in Altus. Brand worked for the City of Altus and died after being critically injured at the city landfill earlier this month. Now, the community is coming together to raise money for her...
Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student wins first place prize third year in a row.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student has brought home the first place prize in the Oklahoma Engineering Foundation’s state competition for the third year in a row. Piper Martin is 13 years old and already a sophomore in high school. Her toothpick bridge holds...
A local life scout is bringing a U.S.S Oklahoma City Anchor monument to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Matthew Aguilar is a life scout for troop 4176 in Boy Scout of America. As a part of the boy scout tradition to earn your eagle rank you have to complete a project that benefits your community. “This is not what I was thinking in the...
Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday. At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun upcoming events for the entire family, as well as an upcoming training exercise that residents should be aware of. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fort...
Construction is underway for a new trading post at the Great Plains Museum.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This trading post will be built from scratch. It will be made with the same or very similar materials and tools as the original trading post in the 1800s. The previous replica of the trading post was built in the 1980s and the Museum’s staff said...
Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa tribe housing authority will soon start constructing new homes thanks to a 5 million dollar grant they received. This is a big deal for the Kiowa housing authority because they have not been able to build new homes for their tribal members in over 20 years.
A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn
Walters, Okla. (KSWO) - A Walters mom wants to make sure kids stay cool and hydrated while riding the school bus. She’s asking the community for help by donating water to Walters bus barn. Laura Mahsetky said her son came home drenched in sweat after his bus ride from...
Meet Lawton City Council candidates for Ward 4
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three candidates are running to become Lawton City Council’s newest member, representing Ward 4. The position’s long been held by Councilman Jay Burk. Lawton native, military veteran and business owner George Gill said the two biggest issues the City of Lawton is facing are...
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted to Facebook early Friday. Officials can’t release much information, but said they would like to do an emergency welfare check on her children. If you know who this is, contract...
Family searching for missing Duncan man
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing. They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened. “He doesn’t just get up...
Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: US 70 is back open according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early Thursday morning. Information is limited at this time, but around 3:15...
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning. 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert. She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened...
Interview: Gavin Taylor Discusses Upcoming Concert ‘Nurse, I’m Calling!’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School is back in session for many kids across Texoma, and what better way to celebrate than a local concert?. 7News spoke with Gavin Taylor, a Lawton native, about his upcoming back-to-school concert, titled ‘Nurse, I’m Calling!,’ happening at 7 p.m. at the Cameron University Theatre on Friday, August 19th, why he decided to put the concert together, and how he fell in love with music.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District 3 District Attorney David Thomas says his office is in the process of reviewing a case involving allegations against Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill. We first told you about the OSBI’s investigation in April when they confirmed they were looking into a “county employee” for...
Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway. Officials...
