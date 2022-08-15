ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Medwatch: The importance of preventing childhood obesity

A little over a year ago, Comanche County Memorial Hospital changed how they were doing CPR training. A new program is coming to Comanche County Memorial Hospital that will allow those interested to earn while learning from CCMH educators and hopefully start their career in the medical field. Deadly Heat.
Spirit of Survival Race cancelled due to ongoing COVID struggles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in 15 years, the Spirit of Survival Race will not take place in Lawton, as organizers continue to fight the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic. Officials with the organization said they have seen diminished resources since the beginning of COVID-19, forcing...
Benefit in memory of Tonya Brand to be held in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A benefit for the family of Tonya Brand will be held Friday night in Altus. Brand worked for the City of Altus and died after being critically injured at the city landfill earlier this month. Now, the community is coming together to raise money for her...
Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday. At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human...
Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa tribe housing authority will soon start constructing new homes thanks to a 5 million dollar grant they received. This is a big deal for the Kiowa housing authority because they have not been able to build new homes for their tribal members in over 20 years.
Meet Lawton City Council candidates for Ward 4

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three candidates are running to become Lawton City Council’s newest member, representing Ward 4. The position’s long been held by Councilman Jay Burk. Lawton native, military veteran and business owner George Gill said the two biggest issues the City of Lawton is facing are...
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted to Facebook early Friday. Officials can’t release much information, but said they would like to do an emergency welfare check on her children. If you know who this is, contract...
Family searching for missing Duncan man

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing. They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened. “He doesn’t just get up...
Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: US 70 is back open according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early Thursday morning. Information is limited at this time, but around 3:15...
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning. 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert. She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened...
Interview: Gavin Taylor Discusses Upcoming Concert ‘Nurse, I’m Calling!’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School is back in session for many kids across Texoma, and what better way to celebrate than a local concert?. 7News spoke with Gavin Taylor, a Lawton native, about his upcoming back-to-school concert, titled ‘Nurse, I’m Calling!,’ happening at 7 p.m. at the Cameron University Theatre on Friday, August 19th, why he decided to put the concert together, and how he fell in love with music.
Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway. Officials...
