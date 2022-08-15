Read full article on original website
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 19, 2022
The Four Corners wildfire, west of Lake Cascade, is sparking evacuations in central Idaho. Here's what we know as of 12 p.m. on Aug. 19. There is an update on the murder case against Lori Vallow Daybell, the latest on Idaho's abortion bans, and a possible special legislative session. We also look at the risks posed by MacKay Dam, the impact of population growth on Idaho's water supply, and a heated library board meeting over books.
Idaho's first abortion ban takes effect
The first of Idaho’s slate of abortion bans takes effect Friday as legal challenges wind their way through the courts. Idaho Republican legislators passed the law last year, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. That’s before many women know they’re pregnant. Doctors who facilitate...
The August movie blues - What to Watch on Idaho Matters
August is not the best month to see a good film as movie studios often dump films they expect to underperform in late summer. So our resident movie critic, George Prentice, put together a list of some of his best tv and streaming shows, for all of you who want to turn up the air conditioning and settle down for an end-of-summer couch cuddle!
Idaho Health Data Exchange files for bankruptcy, with $4 million owed to creditors
Bankruptcy would keep the IHDE operating while it pays off debts. A small organization that operates a massive database of Idaho patient medical records filed for bankruptcy Friday, reporting it owes creditors $4 million and is defending itself in three lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the Idaho Health Data...
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
Counting Chinook salmon from the sky
On a cold morning, a fish biologist puts on a helmet, steps into a helicopter and starts flying along the middle fork of the Salmon River. She looks out the window and starts counting the spots where Chinook salmon are spawning. That biologist is Carli Baum and she works for...
A new card helps the Deaf and Hard-of-hearing community interact with law enforcement
Being stopped by the police can be stressful for anyone but for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, interaction with law enforcement can be particularly confusing, and sometimes unsafe. In Idaho, people with hearing loss now have a new way to communicate with law enforcement. The Idaho Council...
The latest on Idaho's teacher shortage
Last spring, Idaho Matters told you about a teacher shortage in Idaho, one that had educators worried about the upcoming fall semester when kids of all ages would head back to school. The school year for the Boise School District has started and we wanted to check back in with...
