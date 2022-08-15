Read full article on original website
How to prepare for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update
Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update is just around the corner. The giant 3.0 patch, which launches in evening on Aug. 23, will add a new region, a new elemental power based on grass called Dendro, and cute new characters. The already giant open world of the game is about to get even bigger. And in the lead-up there’s plenty to do, including story quests, mainline quests, building characters, and exploring Teyvat.
One D&D includes a new virtual tabletop and digital book bundles
Wizards of the Coast enlisted extensive player feedback through D&D Next for what became 5th edition. The company is taking the same approach for One D&D, the evolution of 5th edition, which will see the release of new versions of the game’s core books in 2024 to mark both the 10th anniversary of 5th edition and the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons.
Seasons are evolving in Diablo 4 into something bigger
Diablo 4 will follow in Diablo 3’s footsteps with a seasonal model, albeit with a few modern bells and whistles attached. Blizzard’s plan for Diablo 4 seasons, outlined in a new quarterly development blog, sounds much more ambitious than what it did seasonally for Diablo 3, giving player more to do than just restart the game with a new character every few months.
Classic game publisher Sunsoft will try again
Game publisher Sunsoft, best known in the West for 8-bit era games like Blaster Master, Batman, and Fester’s Quest, is attempting a return to publishing and developing video games. On Thursday, the new Sunsoft — which, technically, never went away — outlined its plan to rerelease and revive its classic game catalog, starting with the Vampire Survivors-inspired Ikki Unite and releases of beloved retro games Gimmick! and Ufouria (known as Hebereke in Japan) for modern platforms.
Devs behind great Contra tribute Blazing Chrome take on retro ninja-action genre next
The developer behind Blazing Chrome, a run-and-gun shooter modeled after the 16-bit era Contra games, will release its next game this fall. Studio Joymasher’s next retro-inspired project is called Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, and it draws its inspiration from side-scrolling ninja-action games like The Revenge of Shinobi, Strider, and Ninja Gaiden.
New to Rumbleverse? Head for the Playground
When I got him on Zoom, Adam Boyes had just been javelin-tackled from the top floor of a skyscraper. “I’m starting my Monday right,” the Iron Galaxy co-CEO said. “Do you know who tackled you?” I asked. Rumbleverse, which Iron Galaxy launched Aug. 11, is a melee battle royale, so there are no headshots from across the map to completely bewilder new players. But it’s still a pro wrestling-themed brawler, which makes for plenty of did-someone-get-his-license-plate powerbombs and blindside hits.
Beast brings back the short, sharp, well-crafted creature feature
Early in the man-versus-nature horror movie Beast, one of the characters wears a faux-vintage Jurassic Park T-shirt — a choice that scans as clear homage, from one Universal summer nature-from-hell creature feature to another. Beast even features that classic Jurassic movie trope, a pair of siblings struggling to stay out of view as a large animal circles the vehicle where they’re trapped. But in spite of the parallels, in spite of a surprising level of craft for a late-August release in a summer where an actual Jurassic Park sequel got a prime June slot, Beast ultimately isn’t gunning for status as a Jurassic upstart or companion piece. The movie is assured as it stakes out its own smaller territory.
Here’s why Magic: The Gathering fans are so damn excited about the new ‘pain lands’
Wizards of the Coast announced a variety of new and returning cards for Magic: The Gathering in its upcoming set release, Dominaria United, on Thursday. Among these cards are six returning “pain lands,” a nickname they’ve acquired for doing a point of damage to their controller anytime they are tapped for a color of mana.
Dead Island 2 is back?
Dead Island 2, the zombie action-RPG announced in 2014 and originally planned for release the following year before mostly disappearing from the public consciousness, appears to be back. A new listing for the Deep Silver-published game has appeared on Amazon, including new screenshots and a since-deleted description of the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s Dead Island.
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s pre-patch events are on the way
Wrath of the Lich King Classic is rapidly approaching its release date of Sept. 26, and World of Warcraft fans can dig into the nostalgic re-release with a pre-expansion patch setting the stage starting on Aug. 30. The pre-patch introduces Wrath of the Lich King’s systems to World of Warcraft Classic, which include character reworks, balancing, Inscription, landscape updates to capital cities Stormwind and Orgrimmar, and achievements.
D&D is reviving Planescape with a three-volume boxed set, coming in 2023
Dungeons & Dragons used a Tuesday press conference to tease a packed release schedule, which includes the return of the Planescape campaign setting in fall 2023. The beloved setting, first published in 1994, will be getting the same treatment Wizards of the Coast provided with Spelljammer: Adventures in Space: a three-book slipcase including a setting guide, bestiary, and adventure campaign.
Apex Legends is still the best first-person shooter to play with strangers
It may seem odd to compare a free-to-play battle royale to an arthouse indie game, but here goes: Apex Legends is basically the Journey of first-person shooters. The latter, which was developed by Flower creator thatgamecompany and released in 2012, is a game about traversing the desert ruins of an ancient civilization through nonverbal communication with a series of complete strangers. It’s possible to stick with the same player throughout the whole playthrough. Thus, the game’s themes of connection and trust can surpass beauty and veer into the sublime.
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Aug. 19-23
The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.
Kirby’s Dream Buffet is Nintendo’s chill answer to Fall Guys
I’m rolling around on jelly cubes, wearing an adorable dollop of whipped cream on my head. Around me, several other Kirbys in a range of colors — some wearing Carby as a hat, which I hope to unlock soon — are waving and saying “hey.” These other players and I are in the waiting lobby for Kirby’s Dream Buffet, and we’ll soon go head to head in a series of challenges. May the best Kirby win.
10 books worth buying at the annual Barnes & Noble Book Haul sale
It’s that age-old book lover’s conundrum — do I finish a book from my tall to-read stack, or do I buy a new one? I usually end up falling for the latter (so many books, so little time), but it can be hard to choose. Barnes & Noble’s annual Book Haul sale makes that choice a little easier by letting you take home even more. From now through Sept. 5, dozens of best-selling hardcover books are 50% off in-store and online.
D&D’s Dragonlance reboot takes its inspiration from Saving Private Ryan, 1917
Most games of Dungeons & Dragons feature a plucky band of adventurers trying to solve problems by themselves or with the help of a few key friends. Wizards of the Coast is changing that scope with the release of Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, which is taking inspiration from war movies like Saving Private Ryan and 1917.
Sega Genesis Mini 2’s full game lineup revealed
Phantasy Star 2, Streets of Rage 3, The Revenge of Shinobi, Ecco the Dolphin, and even the infamous Night Trap all made the roster of 60 games launching on board the Sega Genesis Mini 2, when the throwback console launches on Oct. 27. [Ed. note: The author’s decision not to...
Bethesda hosts huge sale to celebrate QuakeCon
Bethesda is hosting a QuakeCon sale, and some of the publisher’s most recent and compelling games are available at deep discounts. The sale applies to titles on the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles. PC players...
