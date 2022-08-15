It may seem odd to compare a free-to-play battle royale to an arthouse indie game, but here goes: Apex Legends is basically the Journey of first-person shooters. The latter, which was developed by Flower creator thatgamecompany and released in 2012, is a game about traversing the desert ruins of an ancient civilization through nonverbal communication with a series of complete strangers. It’s possible to stick with the same player throughout the whole playthrough. Thus, the game’s themes of connection and trust can surpass beauty and veer into the sublime.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO