ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgU7I_0hHvXWdp00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.

The company announced Friday that it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages after diluted cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. The solution is used on food processing equipment.

The company discovered the issue after several people complained about the taste of the product.

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby’s death

The company is working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation. Anyone with the recalled product should not consume it. They can return it where they bought it for a refund.

The following Capri Sun products are subject to recall:

People can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indianapolis Recorder

Memories at Marble’s

When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city

Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Fox 59

Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast

10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
SOUTHPORT, IN
Fox 59

Clear & comfortable with a chance for northern lights!

INDIANAPOLIS – Another day, another 24-hour window of time to enjoy outdoors! We find ourselves in the midst of a beautiful stretch of weather and one that should continue for the next couple of days. We even have an outside chance to enjoy a light show overnight. Possible aurora,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Sun Products#Food Processing#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Nexstar Media Inc
wamwamfm.com

Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana

If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WOMI Owensboro

Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams

Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
AVON, IN
Current Publishing

After beating rare cancer, Carmel speech pathologist helps others get free screenings

Indiana University Health speech pathologist Julia Porter’s own journey as a cancer survivor has made her passionate about helping others detect head and neck cancer. Porter, 30, was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer that most commonly arises in salivary glands of the head and neck, after having surgery to remove a mass in her nose. She finished cancer treatments in October 2017. Porter, who doesn’t smoke, said there are about 1,200 cases of adenoid cystic carcinoma a year.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures

She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy