ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Two Utah teams rank in preseason AP Top 25

By Associated Press
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAe4b_0hHvX1bn00

With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes and 1,566 points in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released on Monday.

Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes (1,506 points) from the media panel and defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes (1,455 points). Clemson is No. 4. Notre Dame rounds out the top five, setting up a tantalizing opener at Ohio State on Sept. 3.

The Tide’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the seventh in 15 years under coach Nick Saban. Since the preseason rankings started in 1950, only Oklahoma with 10 has been No. 1 in the initial poll more often than Alabama.

The Crimson Tide started last season No. 1 and finished ranked No. 2 after losing the national championship game to the Southeastern Conference rival Bulldogs.

UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

Alabama coach Nick Saban recently called 2021 a rebuilding season for his Tide dynasty, which has won six national titles over the last 13 years. He has a point.

Young was in his first season as a starter last year, playing behind an inexperienced offensive line. He was unfazed, throwing for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Anderson was a force on the other side ball as Alabama broke in a back seven with mostly new starters. The sophomore led the nation in tackles for loss with 33 1/2, 11 1/2 more than No. 2 on the list.

Ohio State brings back a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in C.J. Stroud while at Georgia, most of the key players from one of the best college defenses of the last 25 years are now in NFL. Still, quarterback Stetson Bennett and All-America tight end Brock Bowers return to a Bulldogs offense that could be even more explosive in 2022.

Texas A&M, which finished last season unranked despite handing Alabama its only regular-season loss, starts this season No. 6.

Defending Pac-12 champion Utah is seventh, the best preseason ranking in school history. Defending Big Ten champion Michigan is No. 8 after making the playoff for the first time last season.

No. 9 Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 school, one spot ahead of defending league champion Baylor.

Utes ranked #8 in preseason coaches poll

POLL POINTS

Alabama has been in the preseason top five in each of last 14 seasons and in the preseason top three in 13 straight. The Tide’s 31st preseason top-five ranking this year matches Ohio State for the most in poll history.

Turning preseason No. 1 into a national championship has proved tricky throughout history, even for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has gone on to win the national championship after starting No. 1 just once under Saban and twice overall.

Since the AP preseason began in 1950, there have been 11 preseason No. 1 teams that also finished the season top ranked. Alabama was the last to do it (2017).

RARITIES AND STREAKS

— No. 13 North Carolina State is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2003. The Wolfpack matched their best preseason ranking. They were also 13th in 1975.

— No. 17 Pitt is in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2010.

— No. 20 Kentucky is making its first preseason poll appearance since 1978.

— No. 22 Wake Forest made the preseason rankings for the first time since 2008.

— Ohio State is ranked in the preseason for the 34th straight season, breaking a tie with Nebraska (1970-2002) and Penn State (1968-2000) for the longest such streak in poll history.

— Texas A&M has the second-best preseason ranking for a team that finished the previous season unranked. Ohio State was No. 3 in the 1972 preseason poll after being unranked at the end of the 1971 season and Notre Dame also started No. 6 in 1983 after finishing unranked in 1982.

How did the seasons work out of those teams? Ohio State went 9-2 and finished the season No. 9. The Irish went 7-5 and unranked again.

BYU kicks off final season of independence

NOTABLE LEFTOUTS

— LSU with new coach Brian Kelly will start the season unranked for the first time in 2000, Saban’s first of five seasons as coach of the Tigers.

— Florida and Florida State are both unranked to start the season, which has not happened since 1974.

NEWBIES

Five schools ranked in the preseason poll have head coaches starting their first full seasons leading their teams: Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman), Oklahoma (Brent Venables), No. 11 Oregon (Dan Lanning), No. 14 USC (Lincoln Riley) and No. 16 Miami (Mario Cristobal).

This is the second time in the last five seasons that five teams with new coaches were ranked in the preseason, according to research done by Sportradar. It also happened in 2018, but before that season that type of representation in the preseason poll for teams with new coaches was a rarity.

You have to go all the way back to 1990 when six schools with coaches entering their first full season appeared in the preseason Top 25, according to Sportradar. That list includes some notable names: Gary Moeller, Michigan; Ken Hatfield, Clemson; Gene Stallings, Alabama; Jack Crowe, Arkansas; Paul Hackett, Pittsburgh; and John Jenkins, Houston.

CONFERENCE CALL

For the fourth straight season, the Southeastern Conference has three teams in the top six.

The Atlantic Coast Conference matched its best showing in the preseason poll with five teams. The ACC has reached that number four previous times.

SEC – 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 19, 20, 21).

ACC – 5 (Nos. 4, 13, 16, 17, 22).

Big Ten – 4 (Nos. 2, 8, 15, 18).

Big 12 – 3 (Nos. 9, 10, 12).

Pac-12 – 3 (Nos. 7, 11, 14).

American – 2 (Nos. 23, 24).

Independents – 2 (Nos. 5, 25).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Whittingham Earns Bonus For Preseason AP Poll Appearance

SALT LAKE CITY- First reported by John Canzano, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has collected a $15,000 bonus this week after the Utes came in at #7 in AP Poll’s Preseason Top 25. Whittingham stands to collect more money if his team hits a few other notable marks. Another...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
State
Michigan State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Houston, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Utah Football
State
Georgia State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah Jazz 2022-23 schedule released

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – We still do not know who will be on the team this season, but we now know who the Utah Jazz will be playing in the 2022-23 season. The NBA schedule was released on Wednesday, and after appearing on national television 26 times last year, the Jazz have just […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Less heat and more storms on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion

Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

More northern heat, southern storms stick around

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway to the weekend. We’re coming off another day with southern storms and northern heat. Speaking of the northern heat, Salt Lake City hit 100° on Tuesday which is the 22nd time this year we’ve seen 100° in SLC, marking a new record. Temps will […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Associated Press#Regions Bank#Ohio State#Clemson#Notre Dame
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport

PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Short game challenge gives big boost to Special Olympians

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Open week started on Monday at the Riverside Country Club in Provo. Pro-Ams run through Thursday, and the tournament proper runs Friday through Sunday. But one of the highlights of the week took place Monday afternoon, the Special Olympics Short Game Challenge. The short game challenge pairs a […]
PROVO, UT
The Associated Press

Utility’s Clearfield, Utah Manufacturing Plant Builds 300,000th Trailer

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce its Clearfield, Utah manufacturing facility has produced its 300,000 th trailer, a 3000R Refrigerated Trailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005011/en/ From Left to Right: Dennis Wilson (Environmental/Safety/Health Manager (EHS) - Clearfield), Kim Carter (Plant Superintendent - Clearfield), Ryan Vaughn (Materials Manager - Clearfield), Korey Rundquist (Human Resource Manager - Clearfield), Justin Child (Quality Assurance Manager - Clearfield), Craig Bennett (Senior VP Sales and Marketing - Utility Trailer Mfg Co.), Ray O’Donnell (President - Midwest Utility Inc.), Jim Johnston (Director, Fleet Management - US Foods), Ken Marko (Fleet Sustainability Sr. Manager - US Foods), Wade Peterson (Ogden DC Operations – US Foods), Todd Smith (Plant Manager – Clearfield), Matt Sawchuk (Northeast Operations - US Foods), Tim Koehler (West Operations - US Foods), Greg Brown (Regional Sales Mgr. - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mark Glasgow (National Sales Mgr - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mike Egbert (Engineering Manager – Clearfield) (Photo: Business Wire)
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

Man allegedly caught exposing himself at BYU Campus for the second time

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself on campus at Brigham Young University (BYU) on Aug. 12. BYU Police have identified the suspect as Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22. This is the second time he’s been arrested for a BYU lewdness incident. Authorities first responded to reports of lewdness on […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy