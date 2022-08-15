ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nexstar to acquire controlling interest in the CW Network

By Bill Disbrow, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Nexstar Media Group , the parent company of WGN Radio, announced Monday that it plans to acquire 75% ownership interested in The CW Network .

Nexstar, the nation’s largest local television broadcasting company, already owned and operated 37 CW and CW Plus affiliates. In a press release , company management said the move should solidify company revenue by increasing national advertising exposure and diversifying content outside of news.

The arrangement will leave the current owners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, with 12.5% stakes in the television network. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

The network has been home to popular original programming including The Vampire Diaries , Gossip Girl , Riverdale , Smallville , and a number of other popular franchises.

“Our acquisition of The CW is strategically and operationally compelling, as it will enable us to leverage our operational experience to improve the Network’s performance through our management of this powerful national platform,” Perry Sook, Nexstar’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in the news release. “We plan to apply the same strict financial standards to operating The CW as we apply to our other businesses.”

Mark Pedowitz will stay on as The CW’s chairman and chief executive officer, responsible for day-to-day operations, according to the release.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global will continue producing original content for the network as part of the agreement.

#Television Network#Advertising#Nexstar Media Group#Television Broadcasting#Business Industry#The Cw Network#Cw Plus#Paramount Global#The Vampire Diaries
WGN Radio

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: What the Inflation Reduction Act will mean for you

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL 8th-Schaumburg) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what you need to know about the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law today by President Joe Biden, and what it means for your wallet. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary

Rep. Liz Cheney, a one-time ally of Donald Trump who became one of his most ardent Republican critics, is projected to lose her primary after a longshot bid to survive defying the former president and his influence over GOP voters.
WYOMING STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

