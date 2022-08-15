ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 8-month old Great Pyrenees pup covered in mud rescued by SPCA officials

HOUSTON – An 8-month-old Great Pyrenees pup was rescued from a sinkhole Tuesday afternoon after he was trapped in thick mud at Sims Bayou, the Houston SPCA said. A Good Samaritan found the dog trapped with mud filled up to his chest and was unable to pull himself out due to an apparent leg injury. The Good Samaritan reportedly called the shelter to report the dog in distress.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT

Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

The Woodlands band Hotel Ugly sets up event to fight food insecurity at Conroe pantry

Brothers Chris and Mike Fiscella formed their band, Hotel Ugly, in 2020 while the the country was shutting down because of COVID. Now, the band is seeing success and wants to give back to the local community. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/woodlands/news/article/Woodlands-band-Hotel-Ugly-sets-up-event-to-fight-17359224.php.
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Lifestyle
Montgomery County, TX
Pets & Animals
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTERS SAVE MOBILE HOME AS NEIGHBORS ILLEGAL TRASH FIRE SPREADS

Just after 2 pm today Caney Creek, Conroe, East Montgomery County, and North Montgomery County responded to a reported mobile home fire with animals inside in the 11900 block of FM 3083, right on the Conroe City Limits. Units arrived to find a fire under a mobile home and just starting to crawl up an exterior wall. In addition grass around it was burning as was a neighbor’s brush in the yard, and debris in his yard. They were able to stop the fire before it got into the mobile home, however, the skirting and exterior vinyl melted and were damaged. The resident of the mobilehome said she smelled what she thought was a bbq pit and then realized what was going on. She evacuated her two dogs and tried to use the garden hose however it was not long enough. She praised the firefighters for getting there so quickly. Her neighbor was burning trash illegally near the high grass in his unkempt yard. The grass ignited spreading across his yard, damaging a part of his home, a boat, and almost the heavily wooded area behind him. It spread across his property line where it spread to the mobile home. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER IN GRANGERLAND ESCAPES SERIOUS INJURY

At 4:30 am a call came into Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reporting a major accident with an auto vs cow. A second call came in the caller stated a car hit the cow and it was now ground beef. MCSO responded along with Caney Creek Fire Department to the location at Coon Massey and FM 3083. There they did find a deceased cow and a vehicle with extensive damage. The driver struck the cow causing the hood to fold up over the windshield. That is most likely what saved the driver from any injury and prevented the cow from coming completely through the windshield. TXDOT is removing the cow. MCSO is searching for an owner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Ter#Eva
kingwood.com

Humble PD needs your help

The Humble PD is requesting your assistance in identifying the following suspect who is believed to have been involved in a theft from Kroger and fraud at the Sam's Club in Humble. If you recognize this suspect or if you have any information on this case, please contact the Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONCRETE TRUCKS DESTROYED IN OVERNIGHT FIRE

Just before 12:30 am Friday Needham Firefighters were pulled out of bed for a commercial vehicle fire in the Tamina Community. As they pulled out of the station they knew they had something due to the orange glow in the sky. They arrived minutes later at the Texcon Concrete facility in the 9800 block of Broadway. Two concrete trucks were fully involved in the fire with an electrical power box and 1000-gallon diesel tank all within 50 feet They were able to quickly extinguish them. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal was notified to investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart

A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Sheriff Rand Henderson selected to the Board of Directors for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas

The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, upon his appointment to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas was founded in 1874 and is an organization that represents the 254 current Sheriffs across the great State of Texas. Sheriff Henderson is the first Sheriff from Montgomery County to ever be appointed to a position with the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. Sheriff Henderson stated, “I am honored to serve my fellow Sheriffs with the same passion and commitment I’ve made to my employees and the citizens of Montgomery County. Thank you to my fellow Sheriffs for your confidence in me, my leadership, and my vision for law enforcement.” Please join us in congratulating Sheriff Henderson for this recognition and appointment among his peers. We wish Sheriff Henderson great success as he continues to set the pace for public safety services across Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Watch D.O.G.S.’ helping keep children safe while volunteering at Katy ISD schools

KATY, Texas – ‘Watch D.O.G.S.,’ or “Dads of Great Students,” is a father or male-involvement initiative that has really taken off in Katy ISD. “It’s overwhelming. Parents and father figures, they want to get involved. They want to be a part of the school day, they want to be there for their kids and other kids and their community,” James Strickland said.
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy