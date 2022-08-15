Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing an urgent plea for people adopt pets
FORT BEND COUNTY – Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing an urgent plea for people to come out and adopt a pet. “We’re at full capacity,” said Rene Vasquez, director of Fort Bend County Animal Services. Vasquez said they’ve passed full capacity, with over 200 dogs...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 8-month old Great Pyrenees pup covered in mud rescued by SPCA officials
HOUSTON – An 8-month-old Great Pyrenees pup was rescued from a sinkhole Tuesday afternoon after he was trapped in thick mud at Sims Bayou, the Houston SPCA said. A Good Samaritan found the dog trapped with mud filled up to his chest and was unable to pull himself out due to an apparent leg injury. The Good Samaritan reportedly called the shelter to report the dog in distress.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
mocomotive.com
The Woodlands band Hotel Ugly sets up event to fight food insecurity at Conroe pantry
Brothers Chris and Mike Fiscella formed their band, Hotel Ugly, in 2020 while the the country was shutting down because of COVID. Now, the band is seeing success and wants to give back to the local community. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/woodlands/news/article/Woodlands-band-Hotel-Ugly-sets-up-event-to-fight-17359224.php.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS SAVE MOBILE HOME AS NEIGHBORS ILLEGAL TRASH FIRE SPREADS
Just after 2 pm today Caney Creek, Conroe, East Montgomery County, and North Montgomery County responded to a reported mobile home fire with animals inside in the 11900 block of FM 3083, right on the Conroe City Limits. Units arrived to find a fire under a mobile home and just starting to crawl up an exterior wall. In addition grass around it was burning as was a neighbor’s brush in the yard, and debris in his yard. They were able to stop the fire before it got into the mobile home, however, the skirting and exterior vinyl melted and were damaged. The resident of the mobilehome said she smelled what she thought was a bbq pit and then realized what was going on. She evacuated her two dogs and tried to use the garden hose however it was not long enough. She praised the firefighters for getting there so quickly. Her neighbor was burning trash illegally near the high grass in his unkempt yard. The grass ignited spreading across his yard, damaging a part of his home, a boat, and almost the heavily wooded area behind him. It spread across his property line where it spread to the mobile home. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER IN GRANGERLAND ESCAPES SERIOUS INJURY
At 4:30 am a call came into Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reporting a major accident with an auto vs cow. A second call came in the caller stated a car hit the cow and it was now ground beef. MCSO responded along with Caney Creek Fire Department to the location at Coon Massey and FM 3083. There they did find a deceased cow and a vehicle with extensive damage. The driver struck the cow causing the hood to fold up over the windshield. That is most likely what saved the driver from any injury and prevented the cow from coming completely through the windshield. TXDOT is removing the cow. MCSO is searching for an owner.
mocomotive.com
Total closure coming this weekend on I-45 in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of the week to make sure you know where the major road closures are taking place. This weekend the focus on the northside with a total closure on I-45 in Conroe. Friday night at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes on I-45 from…
Harris County public safety news conference turns after Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned on spending
The Harris County Judge and other leaders celebrated strides in their anti-crime initiatives, but that mood turned when she was posed this line of questioning.
Click2Houston.com
WATCH LIVE: Fort Bend authorities announce ‘multiple’ arrests, say it’s connected to case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced “multiple” arrests in connection to the murder of two teen brothers who were shot and killed in December of 2020. A news conference will be held beginning at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will...
kingwood.com
Humble PD needs your help
The Humble PD is requesting your assistance in identifying the following suspect who is believed to have been involved in a theft from Kroger and fraud at the Sam's Club in Humble. If you recognize this suspect or if you have any information on this case, please contact the Humble...
Click2Houston.com
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONCRETE TRUCKS DESTROYED IN OVERNIGHT FIRE
Just before 12:30 am Friday Needham Firefighters were pulled out of bed for a commercial vehicle fire in the Tamina Community. As they pulled out of the station they knew they had something due to the orange glow in the sky. They arrived minutes later at the Texcon Concrete facility in the 9800 block of Broadway. Two concrete trucks were fully involved in the fire with an electrical power box and 1000-gallon diesel tank all within 50 feet They were able to quickly extinguish them. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal was notified to investigate.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart
A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Sheriff Rand Henderson selected to the Board of Directors for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas
The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, upon his appointment to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas was founded in 1874 and is an organization that represents the 254 current Sheriffs across the great State of Texas. Sheriff Henderson is the first Sheriff from Montgomery County to ever be appointed to a position with the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. Sheriff Henderson stated, “I am honored to serve my fellow Sheriffs with the same passion and commitment I’ve made to my employees and the citizens of Montgomery County. Thank you to my fellow Sheriffs for your confidence in me, my leadership, and my vision for law enforcement.” Please join us in congratulating Sheriff Henderson for this recognition and appointment among his peers. We wish Sheriff Henderson great success as he continues to set the pace for public safety services across Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Elevator issues at apartment complex for senior citizens causes major issues
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Residents of an apartment complex for senior citizens said a broken elevator has made getting around close to impossible for many. “It keeps happening over and over,” said Virginia Stanton, a resident of Magnolia Trails Apartment Complex, located on the 31500 block of Nichols Sawmill Road.
Man accused of violating burn ban, starting fire that destroyed about 14 acres, including house
POLK COUNTY, Texas — A Polk County man is facing charges after authorities said he violated the county's burn ban and started a fire that destroyed a significant amount of other people's property. What happened. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies showed up to a fire that was...
Click2Houston.com
‘Watch D.O.G.S.’ helping keep children safe while volunteering at Katy ISD schools
KATY, Texas – ‘Watch D.O.G.S.,’ or “Dads of Great Students,” is a father or male-involvement initiative that has really taken off in Katy ISD. “It’s overwhelming. Parents and father figures, they want to get involved. They want to be a part of the school day, they want to be there for their kids and other kids and their community,” James Strickland said.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back in response to 'defund the police' question
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently went on the offensive when a reporter questioned if there’s been an effort to defund the police. The question was about Sen. John Whitmire, who claimed the county is spending less on police and more on outside programs.
