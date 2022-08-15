Just after 2 pm today Caney Creek, Conroe, East Montgomery County, and North Montgomery County responded to a reported mobile home fire with animals inside in the 11900 block of FM 3083, right on the Conroe City Limits. Units arrived to find a fire under a mobile home and just starting to crawl up an exterior wall. In addition grass around it was burning as was a neighbor’s brush in the yard, and debris in his yard. They were able to stop the fire before it got into the mobile home, however, the skirting and exterior vinyl melted and were damaged. The resident of the mobilehome said she smelled what she thought was a bbq pit and then realized what was going on. She evacuated her two dogs and tried to use the garden hose however it was not long enough. She praised the firefighters for getting there so quickly. Her neighbor was burning trash illegally near the high grass in his unkempt yard. The grass ignited spreading across his yard, damaging a part of his home, a boat, and almost the heavily wooded area behind him. It spread across his property line where it spread to the mobile home. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO