The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has announced the dates for this year’s upcoming Citizens’ Sheriff Academy. According to a news release, there will be six nights of events each Tuesday starting September 13 and running through October 18—each will start at 6 p.m. and run until about 8 p.m. Twenty-four applicants will be selected for the academy and the program will focus on educating the students on the day-to-day job of a sheriff’s deputy, including traffic stops, law enforcement tactics, court sessions, investigation techniques and more.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO