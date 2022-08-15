Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Christian, Todd counties red again on COVID map
Christian and Todd counties are red again on the COVID community spread level map, in addition to much of the remainder of western Kentucky. Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Lyon counties are also red, while Trigg and Caldwell counties are now in the yellow. Governor Andy Beshear is hopeful the state as...
wnky.com
1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
whopam.com
CCPS collects $3,570 in gift cards for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
Christian County Public Schools is celebrating a successful gift card collections to support those in eastern Kentucky who were impacted by devastating flooding. According to a news release from CCPS Communications Director Johnna Brown, a total of $3,570 in gift cards have been collected and the district plans to send the cards to eastern Kentucky through the Western Kentucky Education Cooperative later this week. Many eastern Kentucky schools and communities sent support to Christian County and western Kentucky communities following the severe storms and tornados that damaged local communities last December.
whopam.com
CCSO accepting applications for Sheriff’s Academy
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has announced the dates for this year’s upcoming Citizens’ Sheriff Academy. According to a news release, there will be six nights of events each Tuesday starting September 13 and running through October 18—each will start at 6 p.m. and run until about 8 p.m. Twenty-four applicants will be selected for the academy and the program will focus on educating the students on the day-to-day job of a sheriff’s deputy, including traffic stops, law enforcement tactics, court sessions, investigation techniques and more.
whopam.com
Lonestar, Cattlemen’s Association welcome students to Remarkable Rodeo
While the Christian County Cattlemen’s Association Lonestar Rodeo officially gets underway Friday night, they put on a show for a special group of students Friday morning. Calling it the Remarkable Rodeo, the association welcomed special needs students from Christian County Public Schools to the rodeo by putting on their own show. They got to watch bucking broncos throw riders from the saddle, professional lasso and rope tricks, skilled horse riding and more.
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
wnky.com
Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
clarksvillenow.com
Mega Job Fair gets to work, with over 35 employers hiring
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those currently looking for new opportunities, Clarksville’s third Mega Job Fair is underway at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Brought to you by 5 Star Media Group and presented by Crown Staffing and Hankook Tire, the Mega Job Fair is a regional event featuring businesses from the Clarksville, Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville area. The event allows you to sit down with employers, discuss opportunities, and even apply for open positions with over 35 companies.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses GFL Pickup Concerns
Whether Trigg Countians like it or not, Green For Life — better known as GFL — could be the community’s trash service for the long haul. With concerns mounting around inconsistent pickup, failure to apply credit and a reported lack of customer service, Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander noted during Monday’s fiscal court meeting he’s had a recent “lengthy” conversation with an unnamed GFL representative.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a theft in progress on Annette Court in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was caught on camera taking cameras and solar panels from a home on Annette Court. The items have a value of $1,399. Schobeloch is...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Startup Announces $1 Billion EV Battery Materials Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup company that hopes to supply...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft
A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
whvoradio.com
House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)
A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
whopam.com
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
WLKY.com
Former UK guard Dontaie Allen hoping for breakout season at Western Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — After three seasons at Kentucky, Dontaie Allen found a new school in the same state. At Western Kentucky. "I'm excited for my new opportunity here at WKU," Allen said. The one-time Kentucky Mr. Basketball redshirted his first year at UK to recover from his ACL...
whopam.com
Terrance Lane
(Age 43) Funeral service will be Saturday, August 20th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pembroke Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
WTVCFOX
Missing pregnant woman from Clarksville found safe
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police said the pregnant woman reported missing, Deseria Travis, was found Wednesday and is safe. A pregnant woman has been reported missing in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman named Deseria Travis. CPD says...
